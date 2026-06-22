Sierra Space Appoints Jill Pomeroy as Senior Vice President of Government Relations

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Space Corp. ("Sierra Space"), a defense-tech space company delivering solutions for the nation's most critical missions and advancing the future of security in space, today announced that Jill Pomeroy has joined the company as senior vice president of Government Relations. Pomeroy will serve as the company's principal advocate for shaping policy, securing support at the federal, state and local level, and advancing legislative priorities that accelerate Sierra Space's mission to safeguard our nation and secure the freedom of operations in the domain above Earth.

Pomeroy brings more than 25 years of leadership experience at the intersection of technology, policy, and national security, having held senior roles at Northrop Grumman, Ball Aerospace, DigitalGlobe, and Harris Corporation.

"American space leadership requires more than technology—it demands trusted partnerships with Congress and the executive branch to secure the funding, policy frameworks, and programmatic support that our national security and space exploration priorities depend on," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Sierra Space. "Jill brings the strategic acumen, relationships, and credibility to ensure we're not just responding to policy, but also shaping it. Her ability to translate technical capabilities into policy outcomes and to earn trust at the highest levels of government makes her exactly the leader we need."

In her role, Pomeroy will lead Sierra Space's engagement with Congress, the Department of War, Intelligence Community, and NASA, developing comprehensive government relations strategies and positioning Sierra Space as a trusted partner in national security and space exploration.

Most recently, Pomeroy served as senior director of Government Relations for Northrop Grumman's Space Sector, where she led congressional and executive branch engagements supporting the company's national security space, intelligence, civil, and commercial space portfolio.

"What excites me about Sierra Space is the opportunity to help shape the next chapter of a company operating at the intersection of national security, commercial innovation, and the future of space," said Pomeroy. "Throughout my career, I've been drawn to working on missions that matter. Few industries are evolving as rapidly, or with as much strategic importance, as space. Sierra Space's portfolio, customer base, and role in advancing critical space capabilities create a unique opportunity to help support both the company's priorities and America's long-term leadership in space."

About Sierra Space

Headquartered in Colorado, Sierra Space is an industry-leading defense-tech space company. We design, manufacture, and deliver satellites, spacecraft and space subsystems including reusable spaceplanes, hypersonic technologies, propulsion systems, and infrastructure for the nation's most critical missions.

With more than three decades of space flight heritage, expansive classified and unclassified infrastructure and disruptive cutting-edge technology, Sierra Space is trusted by National Security, civil and commercial customers. Our flight-proven technologies advance our customers' missions, including safeguarding our nation, protecting space-based assets, and enabling the next generation of space exploration and economic development.

Sierra Space is dedicated to defining the new era of space defense, strengthening deterrence today and preserving freedom of action for generations to come.

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SOURCE Sierra Space