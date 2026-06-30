Sierra Space Names Jeff Schrader Chief Financial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Space Corp. ("Sierra Space"), a defense-tech space company delivering solutions for the nation's most critical missions and advancing the future of security in space, announced today the appointment of Jeff Schrader as chief financial officer. Schrader, who joined Sierra Space earlier this year as chief strategy officer, will now lead the company's financial strategy, capital planning and enterprise execution priorities as Sierra Space advances its next phase of growth.

"Our nation depends on us to execute and deliver," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Sierra Space. "Jeff has a proven record in business and financial leadership, deep national security expertise, strategic insight and is the right leader for this role at a pivotal moment for the company. He has spent more than 25 years providing leadership on national security missions—from the U.S. Air Force to RTX to Lockheed Martin Space—and he brings that full capability to bear as CFO to help us scale mission performance, allocate capital with precision, and deliver on our customers' highest priorities."

Schrader began his career as a U.S. Air Force financial analyst, advancing to chief financial officer for special programs and later the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. He held P&L responsibility as president of SEAKR Engineering and Blue Canyon Technologies, overseeing a combined workforce of more than 1,000 employees, and guided corporate development, M&A strategy and capital-efficient growth across complex aerospace and defense organizations. Before joining Sierra Space, Schrader served as vice president of strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin Space, where he supported a $13 billion business area.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Sierra Space," said Schrader. "Over the past few months, I've seen firsthand the strength of our portfolio. Both of our business areas—Satellites and Spacecraft Missions, and Space Subsystems—have significant differentiators and I am impressed by the caliber of our team. The opportunities ahead of us are significant. I'm energized by the chance to help shape our financial strategy and capital planning in service of the missions we support, ensuring Sierra Space is positioned to scale efficiently, invest wisely, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

With this appointment, and the recent announcement of Jill Pomeroy as Senior Vice President of Government Relations, Sierra Space continues to strengthen its leadership team to support critical customer missions across the defense and commercial space markets.

About Sierra Space

Headquartered in Colorado, Sierra Space is an industry-leading defense-tech space company. We design, manufacture, and deliver satellites, spacecraft and space subsystems including reusable spaceplanes, hypersonic technologies, propulsion systems, and infrastructure for the nation's most critical missions.

With more than three decades of space flight heritage, expansive classified and unclassified infrastructure and disruptive cutting-edge technology, Sierra Space is trusted by National Security, civil and commercial customers. Our flight-proven technologies advance our customers' missions, including safeguarding our nation, protecting space-based assets, and enabling the next generation of space exploration and economic development.

Sierra Space is dedicated to defining the new era of space defense, strengthening deterrence today and preserving freedom of action for generations to come.

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SOURCE Sierra Space