Sierra Space Awarded $798 Million Missile Defense Contract in Support of Golden Dome for America

Sierra Space contracted to deliver an additional 18 satellites for the tracking layer, strengthening the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Space, a defense-tech space company delivering solutions for the nation's most critical missions and advancing the future of security in space, announced today it has been awarded a Firm Fixed Price Other Transactional Agreement (OTA) by the Space Development Agency (SDA), with a total potential value of $798 million, to design, manufacture and deliver 18 missile warning/missile tracking/missile defense satellites for the Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) tracking layer. The award solidifies the company's position as a prime contractor and mission integrator in the rapidly growing national security space market.

"This contract demonstrates Sierra Space's capabilities as a formidable player in American national security," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Sierra Space. "We're honored to partner with SDA as a prime contractor to deliver on the nation's space-based missions. By combining cutting-edge design and manufacturing systems with industrial depth and systems integration expertise, we're able to move faster, manage risk better and deliver more cost-effective solutions. AMDT3 is proof that our approach is working, and we're just getting started."

Proven Track Record Enables Immediate Execution

The 18 AMDT3 satellites will be based on the Horizon spacecraft, one of three satellites in the Sierra Space Eclipse™ Satellite Family, the same proven platform used for the company's successful Tranche 2 Tracking Layer program. Sierra Space has completed all 18 space vehicle structure builds of the T2 program and is preparing for qualification testing of the nine-satellite launch configuration this summer, followed by system verification testing later this year.

The AMDT3 award supports Golden Dome for America's space-based capabilities.

About the Space Development Agency

As part of the U.S. Space Force, SDA is recognized as a constructive disruptor for space acquisition. SDA will accelerate delivery of needed space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through development, fielding, and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. For more information on SDA, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.sda.mil.

About Sierra Space

Headquartered in Colorado, Sierra Space is an industry-leading defense-tech space company. We design, manufacture and deliver satellites, spacecraft and space subsystems including reusable spaceplanes, hypersonic technologies, propulsion systems and infrastructure for the nation's most critical missions.

With more than three decades of space flight heritage, expansive classified and unclassified infrastructure and disruptive cutting-edge technology, Sierra Space is trusted by National Security, civil and commercial customers. Our flight-proven technologies advance our customers' missions, including safeguarding our nation, protecting space-based assets, and enabling the next generation of space exploration and economic development.

Sierra Space is dedicated to defining the new era of space defense, strengthening deterrence today and preserving freedom of action for generations to come.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sierra Space