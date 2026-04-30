Sierra Space Elects Retired Lieutenant General John E. Shaw to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Space Corp. ("Sierra Space"), a proven defense-tech space company delivering solutions for the nation's most critical missions and advancing the future of security in space, today announced the election of Retired U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw to its board of directors. Shaw, a renowned leader in national security space operations, will chair the board's Classified Business and Security Committee.

"Sierra Space is operating at the intersection of innovation and national security at a critical moment for the space domain," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Sierra Space. "We are advancing our nation's strategic priorities in space and supporting our customers' most important missions. John's deep understanding of the challenges facing those we serve—gained through decades of service—will ensure we remain adaptive and effective. I am pleased to welcome him as a board member of Sierra Space."

With more than 35 years of experience in national security space and aerospace engineering, Shaw brings deep expertise in the national security arena and maintains extensive relationships across key government agencies and NASA.

"John's leadership has been instrumental in advancing the field of space operations," said Fatih Ozmen, Chair of the Board of Sierra Space. "His unique perspective and deep relationships across the defense and intelligence sectors will enhance the oversight and guidance our board provides. We look forward to his contributions as we position Sierra Space for long-term success in an increasingly dynamic domain."

"Sierra Space has built a reputation in the defense and intelligence community for being a trusted partner and delivering on its commitments," said Shaw. "Their team is mission-driven and focused on providing solutions that matter today while shaping civil and commercial missions of tomorrow. I am especially pleased to join the board during this dynamic time as Dan leads the company into its next phase."

Shaw retired from the U.S. Space Force as a three-star general in November 2023.

About Sierra Space

Headquartered in Colorado, Sierra Space is an industry-leading defense-tech space company. We design, manufacture, and deliver satellites, spacecraft and space subsystems including reusable spaceplanes, hypersonic technologies, propulsion systems, and infrastructure for the nation's most critical missions.

With more than three decades of space flight heritage, expansive classified and unclassified infrastructure and disruptive cutting-edge technology, Sierra Space is trusted by National Security, civil and commercial customers. Our flight-proven technologies advance our customers' missions, including safeguarding our nation, protecting space-based assets and enabling the next generation of space exploration and economic development.

Sierra Space is dedicated to defining the new era of space defense, strengthening deterrence today and preserving freedom of action for generations to come.

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SOURCE Sierra Space