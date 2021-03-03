Sierra Specialty Launches Exclusive, Nationwide Agri-Business Program

CLOVIS, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Specialty, Program Specialist, Managing General Agency and wholesale insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce a new, exclusive agri-business program now available in all 50 states. Sierra Specialty has sole authority to underwrite, bind, and issue policies for this program, focusing on the farming and agriculture industry.

"We don't know of any other product like ours that is available nationwide," says Kathy Schroeder, President of Sierra Specialty. "Our closest competitor only offers limited coverage in a few states."

This program will target a wide range of business classes, including pesticide & herbicide spraying services, farm­ consultants & managers, farm labor contractors, landscaping services for lawn and garden, tree trimming and pruning, and more. Available coverages include General Liability, Professional Liability, Excess Liability and Inland Marine, with limits up to $5 million. These can be packaged or written monoline.

"Our program has the ability to provide General or Professional Liability on all of these classes," says Mark Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer for Sierra Specialty and Manager of this program. "The Professional Liability alone fills major gaps in coverage for contractors who provide services to farmers. The industry has been asking for this type of coverage for a long time, and we are pleased to deliver it."

Sierra Specialty has partnered on this program with Watford US Insurance, a domestic carrier that offers unprecedented flexibility and stability.

"Sierra Specialty understands agribusiness like few others in the industry," says Paul Sullivan, Director of Programs for Watford US Insurance. "We're thrilled to work with their team of knowledgeable, AFIS-designated underwriters to serve the needs of agribusiness insurance in an unprecedented way."

About Sierra Specialty, an XPT Company

Sierra Specialty is a Managing General Agency and wholesale insurance brokerage offering multiple top "A" rated markets and programs to retail insurance professionals. Their specialties include agribusiness, garage, homeowners, transportation, and P&C underwriting, as well as specialty products. For more information, please contact Mark Schroeder at [email protected] or visit sierraspecialty.com.

About XPT Partners

XPT Partners focuses on commercial P&C Brokerage, Binding and Transportation by bringing together Wholesale Broking and multiple Binding Authority platforms across many specialty lines. XPT Partners stands apart by delivering expertise, market access, new product development and exclusive service offerings to client agencies through a collaborative partnership culture. For more information, please contact Mark Smith at [email protected] or visit xptspecialty.com.

