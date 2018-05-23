Sierra Trading Post Joins Warrior Dash As Official Outdoor Retail Partner

Sierra Trading Post encourages participants to share their experience at Warrior Dash on social media at the before-and-after photo displays, located outside of the Sierra Trading Post Changing Stations. Participants can also visit Sierra Trading Post's tent in the festival area for a chance to win great prizes, participate in fun activities, and learn more about the brand.

"We're excited to be a part of Warrior Dash," said Gennifer Hobbs, AVP Marketing Director for Sierra Trading Post. "Sierra Trading Post looks forward to providing Warrior Dash participants with a fun and engaging experience after they tackle the course."

Sierra Trading Post offers great prices, online and in stores, on top brands in active and outdoor apparel, footwear and gear. Whether for running, yoga, camping or hiking, Sierra Trading Post has something for everyone.

"Just like Warrior Dash, Sierra Trading Posts encourages everyone to get outside and go wild. Our Warrior Dash participants are adventurers and Sierra Trading Post is a great destination for them to gear up for their outdoor adventures," said Scott Howard, vice president of sales and marketing for Red Frog Events. "We're excited to have such a great brand and business on board and look forward to bringing even more value to our participants through our partnership."

To learn more, or to register, visit WarriorDash.com.

About Warrior Dash: Warrior Dash is the 5K obstacle course race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. Since 2009, over 3 million participants have celebrated their decision to leave their normal weekend in the mud - and the running industry hasn't been the same since. Warrior Dash and its parent company, Red Frog Events, with the help of participants and a variety of initiatives, have donated over $14.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.WarriorDash.com to learn more or find a location near you.

About Sierra Trading Post: Founded in 1986, Sierra Trading Post offers customers incredible value on a variety of top brands in outdoor and casual apparel, footwear, and gear. Sierra Trading Post is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. To explore more, visit Sierra Trading Post on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and use #epiceveryday, to share your discoveries. For great tutorials and product how-tos, download the Sierra Trading Post App, watch on YouTube, or check out our blog.

About Red Frog Events: Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, and Chicago Beer Classic. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes' "Most Promising Companies in America", has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Companies" list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's "Corporate Partner of the Year". To date, Red Frog has raised over $14.5 million of a $25 million-dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sierra-trading-post-joins-warrior-dash-as-official-outdoor-retail-partner-300653856.html

SOURCE Warrior Dash

Related Links

http://www.WarriorDash.com

