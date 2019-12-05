Sierra Tucson Introduces Outpatient Services

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Tucson, an international leader in behavioral, mental and integrated healthcare, is now offering outpatient services for both its residents who have completed residential care, and others in recovery looking for continuing care support for mood disorders and unresolved trauma.

Located within Copper Sky, the newest 30,000 square foot building on the 160-acre campus, outpatient services include the Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Both programs engage clients in therapeutic modalities provided by master's level clinicians including individual and group therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), equine therapy, Somatic Experiencing®, and more.

Sierra Tucson's PHP and IOP outpatient services are designed to help patients identify and live by their values in recovery and have accountability after residential care. In addition, the programs include the ability to take psychoeducational classes that help participants learn to implement skills and return to their daily lives more grounded and oriented to the present moment.

"We approach our continuing care offerings with PHP and IOP very similar to how we provide residential treatment, by implementing therapies through the lens of trauma to address the underlying issues," said Jaime Vinck, MC, LPC, NCC, Chief Executive Officer, Sierra Tucson Group. "Going beyond just group and individual therapy, we provide a level of therapeutic support from our experts who are known and respected throughout the industry. Being able to provide this level of care for outpatient services is a goal become reality as we know this fulfills a paramount need especially for those in our local community. When individual counseling isn't enough, being able to have the support of a group setting in an outpatient environment is often exactly what is needed. The timing of offering this healing in our community, with the increasing stress of the holiday season, is ideal."

About Sierra Tucson

For more than 36 years, Sierra Tucson's longstanding legacy of clinical excellence and compassionate care has resulted in recovery for those struggling with substance use disorders, trauma-related issues, disordered eating, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Internationally renowned for its innovative approach to behavioral and mental health treatment, Sierra Tucson combines integrative and experiential therapies with evidence-based practices to provide a full range of treatment methods. Call 800-842-4487 or visit SierraTucson.com.

SOURCE Sierra Tucson

