Sierra Ventures Expands Executive Team With Key New Hire

Seasoned executive Anne Gherini joins as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing extensive experience to elevate the firm's brand and support portfolio growth plans.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Ventures , an early-stage venture capital firm investing in core enterprise and next-gen technologies, today announced that Anne Gherini has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. Passionate about working with early-stage enterprise entrepreneurs and building foundational go-to-market (GTM) strategies, Gherini will focus on advising the firm's growing portfolio, powering new avenues of deal flow across the continent, and continuing to elevate the Sierra Ventures' brand.

"Sierra is a special firm with a rich history spanning multiple decades in Silicon Valley. I am excited to continue to build on its legacy and apply principles of consumer and enterprise marketing to elevate the brand to the next level," says Gherini.

Prior to joining Sierra Ventures, Gherini was the CMO at Shasta Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm. Before moving to venture capital Gherini also led marketing and partnerships for several venture-backed startups, and most recently was VP of Marketing at Affinity, a leading relationship intelligence CRM provider.

For the past decade, Gherini has been an active advisor, keynote speaker and writer on early-stage go-to-market strategies. She has worked directly with dozens of startups and spoken at conferences all over the world. Gherini has also been a regular contributor to Inc. Magazine covering leadership and the modern startup playbook.

"Anne has incredible experience helping brands reach their marketing and business development goals," said Tim Guleri, Managing Partner at Sierra Ventures. "We are excited to continue to elevate the Sierra brand, and bring a new portfolio program to our founders that will prepare them to scale their operations."

Sierra Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture firm investing globally with a focus on core enterprise and next-gen technologies. With over three decades of experience and more than $2 billion of assets under management, Sierra has created a vast network of successful entrepreneurs, Global 1000 CXOs, operational executives, and deep domain experts, providing a platform for entrepreneurs around the world. Learn more at https://www.sierraventures.com/ .

