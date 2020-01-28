Sierra Ventures Promotes Vignesh Ravikumar to Principal

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Ventures announced today that Vignesh Ravikumar, a longtime member of the Sierra Ventures Investment Team, has been promoted to Principal. In his new role, Vignesh will lead investments and diligence with a focus on Enterprise SaaS, Vertical SaaS, and Digital Health/Healthcare IT sectors.

"I've had the great fortune of joining a firm with a phenomenal track record and team," said Vignesh. "During my time here, I've greatly expanded my knowledge base and am excited to be able to leverage those learnings in the years to come."

Vignesh Ravikumar - Principal at Sierra Ventures

Vignesh has been a valuable member of the Sierra Ventures Investment Team since he joined the firm in 2013. Prior to joining Sierra Ventures, he managed M&A transactions for enterprise software companies with AGC Partners, a Boston-based investment bank.

"Vignesh has developed a differentiated perspective and is an asset to the firm, leading investments in industry leading companies and in new verticals," said Sierra Ventures Managing Director Tim Guleri. "We look forward to continuing to grow and expand our investment team with Vignesh acting as a valuable member."

During his time at Sierra Ventures, Vignesh has sourced and led various promising deals for the firm including investments in Drop - a personalized mobile rewards platform, Phenom People - a Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM) Platform, and Reify - a company making clinical trials more efficient. He also led the firm's recent investment in a patient-focused app for medical treatment monitoring.

"Working with Vignesh from start to finish in the investment process with Sierra was a great experience," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "His ongoing insight has been a value add to our business and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship."

Sierra Ventures is a Bay Area based early-stage venture firm investing globally with a focus on Next Generation Enterprise and Emerging Technologies. With over three decades of experience and over $2 billion of assets under management, Sierra has created a vast network of successful entrepreneurs, Fortune 1000 CXOs, operational executives, and deep domain experts, providing a platform for entrepreneurs around the world.

