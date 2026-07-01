Sierra7 Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Cybersecurity for Federal Clients

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Sierra7, Inc

Jul 01, 2026, 16:30 ET

MCLEAN, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra7, Inc. today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 (ML2), marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to protecting sensitive federal information and supporting Department of Defense (DoD) mission requirements.

The CMMC ML2 certification confirms that Sierra7 meets stringent federal cybersecurity standards designed to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and ensures the integrity and confidentiality of critical data systems.

Sierra7 supports government organizations in improving mission performance through technology modernization, healthcare systems support, professional services, and operational excellence. Sierra7 operates with a mission to "Serve Those Who Serve," and partners with leading technology providers to implement modern, scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and create meaningful outcomes for clients and the communities they serve.

"Achieving CMMC ML2 is a critical validation of our cybersecurity posture and our ability to support highly regulated federal environments," said Rafael Fagundo, Sierra7 Founder and CEO. "For our clients, it means greater confidence that their data is protected, their compliance requirements are met, and their missions are supported by a partner with proven, independently validated security practices."

By attaining ML2 certification, Sierra7 delivers tangible client benefits, including:

  • Reduced cybersecurity and compliance risk on federal programs
  • Accelerated eligibility for CMMC-required contracts and task orders
  • Strengthened protection of sensitive government and partner data
  • Increased confidence in operational resilience and incident response readiness

Achieving CMMC ML2 certification is a testament to Sierra7's continuous pursuit of excellence and proactive approach to safeguarding client assets. This certification enhances its reputation as a trusted provider of secure and high-quality IT services, positioning the company for continued growth and partnership opportunities in sensitive environments. 

For additional information on Sierra7's certifications and service offerings, visit https://www.sierra7.com 

SOURCE Sierra7, Inc

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