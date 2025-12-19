SIERRA7 RECOGNIZED AS A 2026 ELEV8 GOVCON AWARD WINNER

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra7, a leader in government healthcare and technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 Elev8 GovCon Award winner by OrangeSlices AI, a recognition that highlights exceptional government contractors who demonstrate superior growth, strong corporate culture, deep customer commitment, and measurable impact across the federal landscape.

Sierra7's selection reinforces the company's growing reputation as a trusted federal partner and builds on recent milestones such as the 2025 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The organization also advanced workforce development initiatives in 2025, including the launch of its Military Community Leadership Program to bolster career pathways for Veterans and military spouses.

"We are honored to be recognized by OrangeSlices AI," said Rafael Fagundo, CEO and Founder. "This award is a testament to our teams' unwavering dedication and the meaningful progress we achieved throughout the year. It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions that strengthen mission outcomes for the communities we proudly serve."

Sierra7 congratulates the fellow 2026 Elev8 GovCon Award recipients recognized for elevating standards across the federal contracting community.

About Sierra7

Sierra7 is a leading technology solutions company providing services such as IT modernization and healthcare systems innovation to help federal agencies optimize resources, streamline processes, and implement commercial best practices. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CMMI-SVC Level 3-appraised member of the government technology and services industry, Sierra7 holds critical federal government prime contracts, including T4NG, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, VA TeleCare Companion, and several GSA schedules. Sierra7 is certified in ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management Systems, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Service Management Systems.

