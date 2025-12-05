SIERRA7 RECEIVES 2025 PLATINUM HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra7, a leader in government healthcare and technology solutions, received the 2025 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the US Department of Labor. They also earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award in 2024. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain Veterans.

"Earning the Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award is an incredible honor and a meaningful affirmation of who we are as an organization. At Sierra7, our mission is rooted in serving those who serve, and that begins with how we support and invest in our own Veterans and military-affiliated employees. This recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to creating pathways for career growth, fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace, and ensuring that those who have sacrificed for our nation can continue to thrive in their civilian careers. We are proud of this achievement and even more proud of the dedicated Veterans who contribute to our mission every day," said Laurie Winglass, Chief People and Talent Officer.

This is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain Veterans.

The Gold and Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Awards recognize employers who consistently invest in professional development, retention, and advancement opportunities for Veterans, and who actively build workplace cultures that value their skills, experience, and service. Sierra7's Military Community Leadership Program further reflects this commitment by empowering Veterans and military-affiliated employees with mentorship, leadership development, and clear pathways for growth within the company.

About Sierra7

Sierra7 is a leading technology solutions company providing services such as IT modernization and healthcare systems innovation to help federal agencies optimize resources, streamline processes, and implement commercial best practices. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CMMI-SVC Level 3-appraised member of the government technology and services industry, Sierra7 holds critical federal government prime contracts, including T4NG, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, VA TeleCare Companion, and several GSA schedules. Sierra7 is certified in ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management Systems, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Service Management Systems.

