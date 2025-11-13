SIERRA7 ANNOUNCES SARA CAPOCCIA AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra7, a leader in government healthcare and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Capoccia as Vice President of Business Transformation. In this senior leadership role, Sara will report to Kirthi Anantharam, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.

The Vice President of Business Transformation position is a critical addition to Sierra7's leadership team, established to bridge strategic innovation and operational delivery. Sara will lead efforts to embed digital capabilities, human-centered design, and AI-driven solutions into Sierra7's core service areas. By collaborating with Sierra7's Operations Team, she will help drive strategic initiatives, accelerate mission-focused digital transformation, and advance Sierra7's profile as a leading partner to federal health agencies.

"Sara's appointment reflects Sierra7's commitment to continuously raising the bar for innovation and excellence," said Rafael Fagundo, Founder and CEO. "Her experience driving digital transformation and AI integration across government and commercial sectors uniquely positions her to help us exceed client expectations and further our mission of serving those who serve."

Sara holds an MBA in Marketing from American University and joins Sierra7 with more than 16 years of experience growing complex, multi-disciplinary programs across the government and commercial sectors. She has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge, award-winning solutions that blend innovation with measurable impact. At Booz Allen, she directed some of the Department of Veterans Affairs' most ambitious transformation efforts—including the $80M VA Health Connect portfolio, national contact center modernization, and rollout of AI solutions improving access and care for Veterans. She also supported digital and data transformation efforts for the Department of Defense, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other federal health partners.

Her client experience also spans commercial sectors, including Nestlé, NIVEA, MetLife, and Lowe's.

With Sara's leadership, Sierra7 strengthens its ability to deliver innovative, transformative solutions that anticipate client needs, exceed expectations, and enhance outcomes for the communities it serves.

About Sierra7

Sierra7 is a leading technology solutions company providing services such as IT modernization and healthcare systems innovation to help federal agencies optimize resources, streamline processes, and implement commercial best practices. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CMMI-SVC Level 3-appraised member of the government technology and services industry, Sierra7 holds critical federal government prime contracts, including T4NG, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, VA TeleCare Companion, and several GSA schedules. Sierra7 is certified in ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management Systems, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Service Management Systems.

