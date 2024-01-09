Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day' Encourages New Year's Fitness Resolutions With Sweepstakes

Sierra

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Sierra, part of the T.J.Maxx Family is helping Americans stick to their fitness goals year-round

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra, the go-to active and outdoor retailer with  low prices on high-quality products, is encouraging Americans to keep their New Year's fitness goals year-round with Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes.' Five lucky winners with a passion for staying committed to their fitness resolutions will have the chance to win Sierra-branded gear and a $500 Sierra gift card to kick off New Year in style. The sweepstakes is part of Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day' takeover, launching on January 12, 2024.

Let’s Get Moving Day - Jan 12, 2024

Every New Year by the second Friday of January, people call it quits on their resolutions before they even begin, with 80% of Americans letting their goals fall by the wayside. Known as Quitters Day, which takes place on January 12, many will abandon these resolutions  - most revolving around fitness, weight loss, and healthy eating habits - after 12 days due to being too overly ambitious or expensive. The average US consumer spends more than $400 on fitness apparel each year, causing many to lack the drive or motivation to move forward.

This year, Sierra is transforming Quitters Day into 'Let's Get Moving Day,' celebrating its mission to get people moving throughout 2024 and beyond.  From January 12 to January 15, participants can enter the 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes' via Sierra's Instagram for a chance to win Sierra-branded gear and a $500 gift card, available for use online and in-store, by liking Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes' post, pledging their commitment to keep their fitness resolutions alive throughout and beyond 2024.

"When it comes to fitness resolutions, especially during New Year's, we understand how trying it can be to create those goals for yourself and ultimately stick with them. From lack of quality gear to financial restrictions, there are a lot of factors at play that cause most people to drop their fitness goals early on.  'Let's Get Moving Day' further supports Sierra's  long standing goal to get people moving their way, no matter the activity, with a little extra push to keep them going," shared Elisa Pouliot, Associate Vice President, Brand Marketing at Sierra.

Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day' encourages shoppers to stay active throughout  2024 without having to compromise quality for value. With a wide breadth of active gear and apparel for up to 60% less than department and specialty store prices, Sierra's latest 'Get Fit' range consists of fitness and outdoor essentials for every type of active consumer.

Sierra shoppers can kick off the New Year with a long sleeve turtleneck base layer top (40% less than department or specialty retailers) along with this merino wool long sleeve base layer top (45% less than department or specialty retailers) to add an extra layer of warmth for those cold-weather days. Stay warm and comfy while getting active with the help of these super-soft and movement-friendly high-waisted leggings (50% less than department of specialty retailers), which you can wear while practicing your pickleball skills with the help of this pro pickleball paddle (20% less than department or specialty retailers). Before and after your fitness activities, be sure to stretch those hamstrings with this multi-function resistance band (33% less than department or specialty retailers), which you can easily carry in this fanny pack (60% less than department or specialty retailers). And for rest days, reward yourself and lounge around in these cotton-soft recycled joggers (70% less than department or specialty retailers).

  Notes to Editors

All participants who wish to enter Sierra's 'Let's Get Moving Day' Sweepstakes can enter between Friday, January 12 and Monday, January 15, 2024 by adhering to the following Rules for Entry: a) like Sierra 'Let's Get Moving Day Sweepstakes' post on Sierra's Instagram to pledge commitment to fitness goals 2024 and beyond.  Winners will receive more than $600 in Sierra-branded prizes: 1 set of pickleball rackets and balls, 1 water bottle, 1 fanny pack, 1 hat, 1 resistance band, and a $500 Sierra gift card eligible for use at all Sierra locations and online at www.sierra.com. Items will be shipped following 1/15/24 sweepstakes, and will be received based on winner state and address.

* Based on a 2023 report from National Today that indicates 80 percent of people who made New Year's resolutions have tapped out by the second week of January. https://nationaltoday.com/quitters-day/

* Based on a report from 8/2023 that suggests that the average consumer spends $33.89 on fitness apparel a month, which is $406.68 a year (33.89 x 12). https://barbend.com/fitness-spending-survey/

[1] Savings based on comparison to regular prices of comparable items at full-price department or specialty retailers. Savings vary over time. Styles vary by store and online.

ABOUT SIERRA

Founded in 1986, Sierra helps customers get active with quality brands, vast selection, and teeny, tiny prices. Sierra is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Shop any of our 95 Sierra stores or visit Sierra.com to find apparel, footwear, and gear for your whole family at incredible prices. Give @SierraOfficial a follow on Instagram and Facebook, then tag us to share your travels, new hobbies, and great finds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313441/Sierra.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279595/4410663/Sierra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sierra

