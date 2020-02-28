Siesta Key Named No. 1 Beach in the United States and No. 11 in the World by TripAdvisor

This recognition was first bestowed on Siesta Beach in 2015, and again in 2017. VSC is thrilled to see TripAdvisor contributors select the destination again for 2020. Siesta Beach was named the #1 Beach in America by Dr. Stephen Leatherman, a.k.a. "Dr. Beach" in 2017 and 2011 as well.

"It is a great honor to receive the Top Beach in the United States ranking by TripAdvisor Travelers again this year," said Virginia Haley, VSC President. "With soft, quartz-crystal sand, beautiful blue-green waters, a great selection of accommodations, restaurants and activities, Siesta Beach is truly a gem in our community. VSC is proud to market the destination and have such an asset to promote on the world stage. It is because of these travelers that we get to tout this designation!"

Part of VSC's strategy to raise awareness of Siesta Key Beach is to sponsor the Siesta Key destination page on TripAdvisor. This tactic increases consideration of the island and beach within the platform and reaches those researching a trip to Siesta Key Beach. The TripAdvisor Destination Page encompasses an overview on things to do, places to stay, where to eat, and top nearby attractions. VSC also sponsors the Sarasota destination page on TripAdvisor.

The Trip Advisor page is the perfect combination of authentic content for those who are in the planning stages of their next visit to the area. Visitors who are looking to learn more about Siesta Key will find everything they will need for their day on the beach, including other key points of interest, trip planning tools and much more. Between the two Trip Advisor pages, there are over 90,000 images associated with Siesta Key Beach and Sarasota County. The mix of user-submitted photography and content from VSC creates a great experience for those looking to plan their visit.

To see the full report, visit www.TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches.

About Visit Sarasota County

Visit Sarasota County leads and supports the tourism industry in Sarasota County by providing the highest quality, and most innovative, marketing programs and promotions to ensure the continued growth of tourism and travel from visitors around the world. It is the mission of VSC is to make Sarasota County the must experience destination on Florida's Gulf Coast. To learn more, visit www.visitsarasota.com.

