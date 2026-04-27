Siete Foods Expands Heritage-Inspired Portfolio with Launch of New Maíz and Sourdough Style Tortillas

The leading Mexican-American food brand introduces innovation to foster inclusivity and culinary variety

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to bring inclusive Mexican-American food to the mainstream, industry leader Siete Foods today announced the launch of two new tortilla offerings made with thoughtfully selected ingredients - Siete Maíz Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas and Siete Sourdough Style Tortillas - further expanding the brand's gluten free tortilla portfolio.

Siete Foods launches two new tortillas, Maíz Organic Yellow Corn and Sourdough Style, epxanding the brand's gluten free portfolio.

Rooted in heritage and inspired by innovation, the new tortillas reflect Siete's commitment to creating foods that honor tradition while meeting modern dietary needs. Both varieties will be available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Target, and Sprouts, rolling out in late April.

As the fastest growing Latin-focused food & beverage brand at scale, Siete continues to evolve the tortilla category with products that embrace everyone at the table. With the introduction of its organic Maíz (corn) tortillas, Siete pays homage to the earliest form of tortillas, while the gluten free Sourdough Style line celebrates the fluffy, flour-like texture, artisanal taste and mild, sourdough-style tang in the beloved format of a traditional tortilla.

"At Siete, we believe tortillas are a symbol of connection, culture, and gathering," said Andrés Figueroa, VP of Innovation, Siete Foods. "From the earliest form of tortillas to new expressions inspired by today's tastes and dietary needs, we are proud to continue expanding our gluten free portfolio in ways that honor where we come from while serving the evolving needs of our community."

Siete Tortillas:

Maíz Tortillas (12ct, MSRP $4.99):

USDA organic, gluten free, vegan, and Non-GMO.

Authentic corn flavor with a soft, pliable texture from olive oil, and sea salt that brings forth the natural flavor of the corn.

Sourdough Style Tortillas (10ct, MSRP $6.99):

Gluten free, vegan, and Non-GMO.

A flour-like tortilla with a soft, pliable texture and mild sourdough-style tang, crafted through modern fermentation.

Versatile for everyday or elevated meals.

About Siete Foods

Based in Austin, Texas, Siete Foods is a Mexican-American food brand, rooted in family, that makes delicious, heritage-inspired products. Siete is passionate about making foods with thoughtfully selected ingredients for more people to enjoy. Siete's offerings include tortillas, tortilla chips, potato chips, puff snacks, cookies, taco shells, beans, seasonings, and sauces, available in more than 40,000 retailers and online at sietefoods.com. Siete is on a mission to inspire inclusivity around the table because Juntos es Mejor! Join us at @sietefoods on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Rachel Gillman Rischall for Siete Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Siete Foods