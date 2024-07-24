SIETE FOODS TO PARTNER WITH TWO U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM OLYMPIANS TO HOST LOCAL LEGENDS WATCH PARTIES IN PLAYERS' HOMETOWNS

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siete Family Foods, the leading better-for-you Mexican-American food brand, is proud to announce the return of its Local Legends campaign in support of the U.S. Women's National Team Olympians Naomi Girma and Jenna Nighswonger who will both compete in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in France. As part of the Local Legends partnership, Siete Family Foods, in conjunction with Girma and Nighswonger, will celebrate each player's connection to their hometown with community viewing parties in San Diego, Calif. (Girma) and Huntington Beach, Calif. (Nighswonger).

To give back to the people who sacrificed so much to help these players reach the top of the game, Siete will be throwing the ultimate watch party for the players' communities during this summer's U.S. Women's National Team matches as they compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Siete will be hosting the viewing party for Naomi Girma at the NOVO Brazil Brewing Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio N suite 341, San Diego, CA 92108) for the United States vs. Zambia match to open the Olympics on Thursday, July 25 at 12 pm PT. On Sunday, July 28th, Siete will host the viewing party for Jenna Nighswonger at Old World Village (7561 Center Ave #50, Huntington Beach, CA 92647) for the USA vs. Germany match at 12 pm PT.

Naomi Girma, 24, will feature in her first Olympics after a historic year in 2023 where she was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and started all 16 of the USWNT's matches. Girma was the first pure defender to win the award and was a key player for the US at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, when she helped the defense allow just one goal and a total of two shots on goal over the four matches.

In 2022, Girma became the first player drafted by San Diego Wave FC in franchise history. She's had an incredible first two-and-a-half seasons in the NWSL, winning both the NWSL Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year honors as well as leading Wave FC to the 2023 NWSL Shield.

Jenna Nighswonger, 23, will feature in her first Olympics after a historic previous 12 months where she made her USWNT debut, won the NWSL Championship and was named NWSL Rookie of the Year. Orange County native Nighswonger was drafted by NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2023 after a standout college career at Florida State University, where she helped lead her team to multiple NCAA tournament appearances.

Jenna Nighswonger's stellar debut season in the NWSL earned the defender her first call up to the USWNT in Dec., 2023. Nighswonger has since earned eight starts and ten caps, scoring two goals. Nighswonger has been a part of two trophy-winning USWNT teams, claiming titles at 2024 SheBelieves Cup and Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Local Legends is one of many activations in this year's Siete Summer of Soccer. Besides the Local Legends watch parties, Siete activated at the July 20 Austin FC vs. Charlotte FC match at Q2 Stadium, hosted a Sweat with Siete event with Austin FC's Brad Stuver on July 21 and will be taking over the San Diego Wave Fan Fest for their Aug. 24 match against Angel City FC.

As part of their continued work in soccer, Siete has announced a major sponsorship with hometown MLS club Austin FC and partnered with NWSL side San Diego Wave FC. In 2023, Siete also collaborated with USWNT players Sofia Huerta and Ashley Sanchez as part of their Local Legends program. In addition, Siete has partnered with MLS side LA Galaxy, youth tournament Surf Cup and the 4ATX Foundation.

About Siete Family Foods

Siete Family Foods is a Mexican-American food brand that is passionate about making and sharing delicious food with real ingredients that brings families together around the table. All of the brand's products are grain, gluten and dairy free. Siete is on a mission to bring people together to experience the flavors and traditions that brought all seven (siete) members of the Garza family together on their journey to health. Founded in Austin, TX in 2014, Siete is one of the fastest growing natural food brands with product lines including grain free tortillas and tortilla chips, dairy free dips, sauces and seasoning. Siete's products can be found in thousands of grocery stores across the United States, and are also available online at sietefoods.com. Join the family @sietefoods on Facebook and Instagram.

