SIFI TO PRESENT NEW SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 41ST CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS

News provided by

SIFI S.p.A.

08 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce the presentation of new scientific data on its products during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) which will take place from September 8-12 in Vienna.

"SIFI is committed to supporting continuous scientific exchange to help ophthalmologists get the most out of our innovative products like WELL FUSION, EVOLUX and XANTERDES," said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI's Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science. "This ongoing dialogue is key to make sure we meet the evolving needs of our customers and help them deliver positive outcomes for patients."

A total of four podium presentation and ten e-Posters will feature clinical outcomes on SIFI's advanced solutions for cataract refractive surgery and ocular surface disease. The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:

Sunday September 10th

  • "Evaluation Of Patient' Satisfaction And Quality Of Vision After Bilateral Implantation Of Extended Depth Of Focus Intraocular Lens (Edof IOL) Compared To Trifocal IOL: A Randomized Clinical Trial" (Pagnacco C. et al.) 

Monday September 11th

  • "Toric Aberrometric Extended Depth Of Focus Intraocular Lens: Visual Outcomes, Rotational Stability, Patients' Satisfaction, And Spectacle Independence" (Bonacci E. et al.)
  • "Ocular Surface Disease Management In Cataract Surgery" (Gaudenzi D. et al.) 

Tuesday September 12th

  • "A Multicenter, Non-Controlled And Open-Label Trial Following Subjects Implanted Bilaterally With The Toric Extended-Depth-Of- Focus Mini Well Toric Intraocular Lens For 6 Months After The Second Eye Implant" (Castillo A. et al.)  

On Sunday September 10th SIFI will hold a Satellite Symposium "The Unstoppable Rise of Advanced Technology IOLs: Harnessing Visionary Power" featuring clinical updates from a distinguished panel of international key opinion leaders on the extended monofocal EVOLUX and the presbyopia correcting WELL FUSION® system.

Additional details and the full schedule of e-Posters are available on our website at the following link.

ABOUT SIFI: SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improving the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

Media Contact:
+39 3336999669
[email protected]

SOURCE SIFI S.p.A.

Also from this source

SIFI en el 41 Congreso de la Sociedad Europea de Cirujanos Refractivos y de Cataratas

SIFI ANNONCE LA CERTIFICATION DE WELL FUSION® SELON LE RÈGLEMENT MDR DE L'UE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.