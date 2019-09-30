SiFive Announces New DesignShare IP Partnerships

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, announced today new partners for SiFive's uniquely collaborative DesignShare IP ecosystem program, enabling the AI and embedded vision market. With rising costs on advanced process technology nodes, modern SoC design must include essential IP focused on the target market, designed in an efficient way. The SiFive DesignShare IP program offers a streamlined process, partnering with leading vendors to provide key IP for bringing new SoCs to market.

Embedded vision is a leading market for the use of deep learning inference models, processing video and images in IoT edge solutions where network and latency limitations make processing at the edge more desirable than in the datacenter. Applications of embedded vision with AI processing are surveillance cameras, augmented and/or virtual reality, industrial monitoring and inspection, and commercial or consumer drones and robotics.

The embedded vision market is expected to grow to reach $6 billion by 2023, and is expected to require design platforms on leading FinFET nodes featuring scalable SoC designs, created in partnership with leading IP providers for image signal processing, high-speed connectivity, and efficient process technology libraries.

The latest additions to the SiFive DesignShare IP family are:

Chips&Media

Chips&Media, a leading video IP company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, offers an extensive catalog of leading-edge image signal processing IP that is now available through SiFive DesignShare. Image signal processing IP is key to collating and feeding information into deep learning inference processing models used in embedded vision devices to make application-specific decisions, or prepare data for further processing in datacenters.

"We are pleased to be a part of the SiFive DesignShare IP program," said Steve SangHyun Kim, CEO, Chips&Media, Inc. "The combination of Chips&Media's leading-edge image signal processing portfolio with SiFive's comprehensive SoC IP and RISC-V Core IP is perfectly suited to new embedded vision designs."

Dolphin Technology

Dolphin Technology is focused on providing quality, high performance, and low power, Semiconductor IP (SIP) to maximize the efficiency of hardware design teams. Dolphin Technology enables optimized embedded memory architectures, standard and specialty memory compilers with selectable PPA optimization points, and comprehensive design-for-test modes. By supporting both leading and the most common process nodes, Dolphin Technology provides SoC designers with a broad array of silicon-proven IP.

"Dolphin has been enhancing quality and reducing time to market for many years," said Mo Tamjidi, CEO, Dolphin Technology. "Joining the SiFive DesignShare program broadens our reach and helps enable the next generation of efficient, advanced AI SoCs in a scalable and simple way."

M31 Technology Corporation

M31, based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, is a leading Silicon IP (SIP) provider focusing on high-speed interface IP, memory compilers, and standard cell library solutions. Many of M31's portfolio of IP are targeted to advanced process technologies, making inclusion of M31 high-speed interface IP a natural fit for the SiFive DesignShare IP program, and well suited to enabling embedded vision products.

M31's high-speed interface IP includes USB 1.1 to USB 3.2 PHY, with Type-C support. Besides, M31 provides M-PHY/D-PHY/C-PHY, and C/D-PHY Combo RX/TX IP; and PCIe/SATA PHY for high bandwidth interconnect devices that require high-performance and low-power consumption.

"The M31 Technology Corporation vision is to enable short design cycles, low manufacturing cost, and highly competitive products," said H.P. Lin, chairman of M31 Technology Corp. "The adoption of M31 high-speed interface IP through SiFive DesignShare will help companies competing in the embedded vision market grasp opportunities and rapidly go to market with a differentiated IP solution."

Dr. Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive said: "SiFive's silicon IP, design methodology, and RISC-V Core IP are well-positioned to lead in the growth of the embedded vision market. We continue to offer our customers a configurable, scalable, portfolio of IP including key technologies from leading partners in our DesignShare program. The partnerships with Chips&Media, Dolphin Technology, and M31 Technology Corp., offer innovative IP solutions for IoT, edge, and AI designs and will help fuel SiFive's ongoing hypergrowth."

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

