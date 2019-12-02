SiFive Announces SiFive Learn Initiative

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today unveiled its SiFive Learn initiative, a program designed to enable makers and universities with low-cost, fully-featured RISC-V hardware supported by comprehensive learning materials. As part of this initiative, SiFive also announced the availability of the SiFive Learn Inventor development platform. The most accessible SiFive board to date, the SiFive Learn Inventor features a comprehensive software package and education enablement course.

"We're excited to see the new SiFive Learn Inventor board come to market," said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, President, and CEO of SiFive. "The broad features and comprehensive tools will help a wide range of people develop their coding skills for the next generation of devices."

"SiFive Learn supports our efforts to democratize access to custom silicon and to empower the next generation of makers and engineers," said Jeff Mulhausen, Chief Evangelist at SiFive and leader of the SiFive Learn initiative. "Education is an important part of our vision, and we feel SiFive Learn is a great way to provide teaching tools for universities, academics, and corporations."

The programmable SiFive Learn Inventor includes the following features:

SiFive FE310 Processor with 150 Mhz clock speed

Bluetooth + Wi-Fi

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Temperature Sensor

Compass

Ambient Light Sensor

6X8 display lights with 16M colors

Pricing and Availability:

The SiFive Learn Inventor board is available for pre-order at https://www.pimoroni.com/sifive, and first shipments expected in December 2019.

The SiFive Learn Inventor board will be shown at Amazon AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 2nd – 6th. Please visit the SiFive kiosk at the Sands Expo, hall B, level 2, booth #2704.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

