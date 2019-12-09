SiFive Retains Title of Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) at the GSA Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2019. This recognition tops a milestone year for the company, which announced more than 130 design wins, completed Series D investments to secure over $100M total funding to date and continued to attract the industry's top talent.

"SiFive continues to push the boundaries of innovation, driving the semiconductor industry forward," said Jodi Shelton, GSA CEO and Co-Founder. "The private company award is ultimately awarded not by the GSA but its voting membership, so the award is truly a testament to SiFive's reputation among its peers. It's rewarding to see the company's ongoing leadership."

The GSA Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company award honors companies that garner the most respect from the industry in terms of its products, vision and future opportunities. Since its founding in 2015, SiFive has grown its RISC-V product range of Core IP to 16 distinct 32- and 64-bit standard cores, suitable for use in high-performance, real-time, embedded and Linux application use cases. Most recently, the company announced the SiFive U8 Series Core IP, a configurable superscalar out-of-order design, and the world's first RISC-V OoO processor core IP. SiFive also has attracted an all-star team of key executives and engineers from industry leaders such as Arm, Rambus, Intel and NVIDIA.

"Retaining the title of Most Respected Privately Held Company is truly an honor," said Naveed Sherwani, CEO and president, SiFive. "It's rewarding to see the dedication and hard work put forward by everyone at SiFive be recognized by our industry year after year. This recognition will fuel our collective passion to bring new innovations to market as we drive toward 2020. I applaud our team for their efforts to effect change in everything they do."

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital and Western Digital. For more information, visit https://www.sifive.com

Stay current with the latest SiFive updates via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystems encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems, and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 30 countries and 350 corporate members comprised of top companies in the semiconductor industry. The global membership ranges from the most exciting emerging companies to industry stalwarts and technology leaders—representing 75% of industry revenues. Members value collaboration as a key to the advancement of their companies and industry.

GSA offers the broadest and most efficient thought-leadership platform through curated regional and global executive and technology events, networking forums, dinners, workshops and working groups. These gatherings allow members to engage in thought leading dialogues shaping the industry, expand business opportunities and remain up-to-date on relevant topical issues, share best practices and gain precious visibility opportunities. GSA members also have access to a repository of data and information including financial reports and resources, company data, surveys and technology and market reports.

To learn more about the GSA please visit: https://www.gsaglobal.org/

SOURCE SiFive

Related Links

http://www.sifive.com

