SiFive Signs DTS INSIGHT as Official Distributor to Japan

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, announced today that leading embedded platform software development provider DTS INSIGHT has formed a new business group in partnership with SiFive to provide RISC-V IP and tools to the Japanese market.

With this new agreement, semiconductor designers in Japan will have access to SiFive IP and tools, enabling the next generation of silicon solutions to be created. SiFive's powerful portfolio of RISC-V IP and silicon IP enables modern SoCs to be rapidly designed with a focus on application-specific use cases. DTS INSIGHT's proven reputation for excellence of in-circuit emulator (ICE), embedded software development and migration services makes it perfectly positioned to enable the development of new products based on SiFive IP, and assist in the software stack transition for existing product lines migrating to RISC-V based designs.

As the next billion devices extending the IoT are designed, area, efficiency and performance are top of mind for leading semiconductor companies. SiFive's proven IP on popular and leading process technology nodes – combined with the scalable, configurable SiFive Core IP microarchitecture range – provides a wide choice for next-generation application-specific processor design.

"DTS INSIGHT's proven success in software development and migration makes them the perfect choice to extend SiFive's opportunities in Japan," said Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive. "We are very pleased to announce DTS INSIGHT as the SiFive distributor to Japan and truly appreciate its investment in offering local engineering and FAE resources to support SiFive's growth."

"The broad portfolio of IP from SiFive is well-suited to the Japanese market," said Isao Asami, president of DTS INSIGHT. "Combined with the excellent software development and support offered by DTS INSIGHT, I am very excited to begin driving the design of next-generation products using our combined strengths."

Connect in person with RISC-V leaders SiFive and others at the upcoming RISC-V Day in Tokyo on Monday, Sept. 30 at Hitachi BABA Memorial Hall.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

