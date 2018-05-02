SiFive To Discuss Latest Technology Developments at RISC-V Workshop

Krste Asanovic , co-founder and chief architect

, co-founder and chief architect Yunsup Lee, co-founder and chief technology officer

Andrew Waterman , co-founder and chief engineer

, co-founder and chief engineer Palmer Dabbelt , lead engineer

WHAT: SiFive, the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, will present five key sessions and tutorials at this year's RISC-V Workshop in Barcelona. As SiFive continues its mission to democratize access to custom silicon, the company will present the following Workshop sessions:

Monday, May 7 : Workshop Tutorial Day

1:15 p.m. – "Base ISA" with Andrew Waterman

9 a.m. – "State of the Union: RISC-V" with Krste Asanovic

9:30 a.m. – "The State of RISC-V Software" with Palmer Dabbelt , SiFive; and Arun Thomas , Draper Labs

2:45 p.m. – "HiFive Unleashed: World's First Multi-Core RISC-V Linux Dev Board" with Yunsup Lee

9 a.m. – "Fast Interrupts for RISC-V" with Krste Asanovic

SiFive also will demo the industry's first RISC-V development board with Linux support, HiFive Unleashed. For more information, visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-barcelona/

WHEN: Monday, May 7, to Thursday, May 10, 2018

WHERE: Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Campus Nord, Calle Jordi Girona, 1-3, 08034 Barcelona, Spain

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of industry veterans and founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. SiFive is located in Silicon Valley and has venture backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners and Chengwei Capital, along with strategic partners Huami, SK Telecom and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

