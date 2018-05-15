SiFive to Hold Inaugural Technical Symposium in Shanghai

WHAT: SiFive will hold its 2018 Technical Symposium in Shanghai. As the first company to bring commercial RISC-V IP to market, SiFive will provide an overview of the RISC-V instruction set architecture, its history and future trends; an introduction to the RISC-V ecosystem; a summary of the latest RISC-V cores and platforms; and demonstrations from SiFive and its partners.

Speakers at the event include:

Thomas Xu , CEO of Brite Semi

Dr. Naveed Sherwani , CEO of SiFive

Martin Fink , CTO of Western Digital

Dr. Yunsup Lee, CTO of SiFive

Venkatesh Narayanan , Senior Director at MicroSemi

Dr. Shafy Eltoukhy , VP of Operations at SiFive

Dr. Krste Asanovic , Chief Architect at SiFive

Dr. John Zhuang , CTO of Brite Semi

, CTO of Brite Semi Dr. Yungang Bao, Director of Research at the Center for Advanced Computer Systems

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018

WHERE: Shanghai Evergreen Laurel Hotel, 1136 Zuchongzhi Rd, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201203

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of industry veterans and founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. SiFive is located in Silicon Valley and has venture backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners and Chengwei Capital, along with strategic partners Huami, SK Telecom, Western Digital and Intel Capital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com

