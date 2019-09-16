SiFive to Present at Linley Fall Processor Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive , Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, announced today that Yunsup Lee, co-inventor of RISC-V, CTO and co-Founder of SiFive, and Dany Nativel, Director, SiFive Security, will present at the Linley Fall Process Conference in Santa Clara, Calif. The two-day Linley Fall Processor Conference features keynotes and conference presentations from leading technology companies sharing the next-generation processors and IP for AI, IoT, Embedded, and Server designs.

Scalable IP for High-Performance Configurable SoC Design

This year, Yunsup Lee will present the latest SiFive Core IP for high-performance processor designs for high-performance configurable SoC designs. The convergence of AI, 5G, and Data Analytics is driving the need for diverse computing solutions in many markets.

In this keynote, SiFive will detail new, high-performance processor Core IP with significant compute capability enhancements to meet the needs of the New Golden Age of Computing. Modern computing workloads are rapidly evolving to require the ability to scale performance on-demand and have real-time, deterministic requirements which demand scalable solutions beyond what legacy architectures provide.

Yunsup Lee is SiFive's Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. Yunsup received his Ph.D. from UC Berkeley, where he co-designed the RISC‑V ISA and the first RISC-V microprocessors with Andrew Waterman and led the development of the Hwacha decoupled vector-fetch extension. Yunsup also holds an MS in Computer Science from UC Berkeley and a BS in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

Secure Embedded Processor Design

The need for secure-by-design processors in embedded systems is rising, requiring a new security architecture based on a holistic view of processor architecture. In this presentation, Dany Nativel, Director of SiFive Security, introduces a new SiFive scalable security architecture that will deliver more than a single trusted world in a configurable SoC design tailored to industry needs.

Dany Nativel is the managing director of SiFive France and is responsible for SiFive's platform security, leading a talented team of hardware and software security experts. In the last 20 years in the semiconductor industry, he has held roles tightly connected to security at companies including Maxim Integrated, Innovacard, Atmel (now Microchip), Infineon, and IBM. Dany holds an MS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Pierre and Marie Curie University (UPMC, Paris) and a BS in Electrical Engineering.

"As host of the industry's premier processor event, I'm thrilled to showcase SiFive's latest technology innovations," said Linley Gwenapp, Principal Analyst, Linley Group. "SiFive's consistent IP innovation and execution to deliver new IP and silicon for key growth markets continues to demonstrate their leadership in the space, and a very welcome presence at the conference."

The Linley Fall Processor Conference will take place on October 23 and 24 at the Hyatt Regency, 5101 Great American Parkway in Santa Clara. For more information visit linleygroup.com.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP, development tools and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 14 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com .

