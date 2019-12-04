SiFive To Present New Technologies At RISC-V Summit 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced its participation in the premier technology event, RISC-V Summit 2019 held December 10 – 12. SiFive founders, leaders, and RISC-V inventors will present on various topics over the multi-day event held at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

This year, SiFive Co-Founder and RISC-V Foundation President Krste Asanovic will present the RISC-V state of the union keynote with the latest details and updates. SiFive Co-Founder and CTO Yunsup Lee will present a keynote on taking RISC-V into new markets, including details of upcoming developments from SiFive. Randy Allen, vice president of software development at SiFive, will present the RISC-V software state of the union key session. Dany Nativel, director of SiFive security, will present SiFive Shield, including new details on secure boot using an open, secure platform architecture. Many other panels and technical presentations will be provided by SiFive over the course of the three-day event.

"The RISC-V Summit is the premier technology event of the year for companies who want to unlock their roadmap and create high-performance, high-efficiency products," said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. "I'm excited to see all the great developments in the ecosystem and unveil our own to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with domain-specific IP and silicon."

SiFive is a founding platinum member of the RISC-V Foundation, and a Ruby sponsor of the RISC-V Summit 2019. Please visit the SiFive booth at the RISC-V Summit 2019 to see the recently announced SiFive Learn Inventor board in action; it's the world's first RISC-V based IoT device to be qualified for use with Amazon FreeRTOS and AWS IoT Core services. You'll also experience the latest hardware, software, tools, and try out the rapid, simple power of SiFive Core Designer to create your own processor core first-hand.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

Stay current with the latest SiFive updates via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Amazon, Amazon Web Services, and AWS are registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

SOURCE SiFive

Related Links

http://www.sifive.com

