SiFive Welcomes Ann Chin As SiFive IP Business Unit General Manager

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Ann Chin has joined the company as vice president and co-general manager of the SiFive IP business unit. Chin joins SiFive IP Business Unit Vice President and Co-General Manager Mohit Gupta to ensure the development and execution of next-generation high-performance, scalable processor core IP. SiFive continues to invest in expanding the performance of RISC-V processor IP, and most recently announced the SiFive U8-Series of processor Core IP, the world's first out-of-order superscalar RISC-V processor Core IP on the market.

"SiFive has a unique opportunity to enable a broad array of leading semiconductor companies with new, scalable, high-performance processor core IP," said Chin. "I'm excited to help guide the development of next-generation high-performance processor cores based on a free and open ISA, and help ensure the execution and delivery of our Core IP roadmap."

Chin has a background in microprocessor design and processor architecture IP development, bringing nearly 30 years of technical experience combined with organizational leadership. Chin worked at Arm for 19 years, holding many key lead technical positions for next-generation high-end infrastructure and mobile Arm CPUs. As an Arm Fellow, Chin participated in multiple leadership groups, including worldwide CPU project planning, execution, and delivery. Chin also worked at Motorola in various design and verification roles.

"We're pleased to welcome Ann to SiFive to help lead our Core IP roadmap and execution," said SiFive President and CEO Dr. Naveed Sherwani. "Ann's leadership in high-performance processor development is a key ingredient in our next generation RISC-V core roadmap, and her vision for high-quality deliverables and execution is perfectly aligned to our values for customer success."

Chin holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

