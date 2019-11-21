SiFive Welcomes Stuart Ching As Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Stuart Ching has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. He will lead sales for the company, which has experienced hypergrowth this year, recently disclosing 130 design wins, over 500 employees worldwide and several new technologies. SiFive most recently unveiled the world's first RISC-V based out-of-order superscalar processor IP, SiFive U8-Series Core IP; and the SiFive Shield security platform architecture, including SiFive WorldGuard, for whole SoC security.

"SiFive has tremendous opportunity ahead of it," said Ching. "The potent combination of high-performance, high-efficiency Core IP with proven silicon expertise, provided as a scalable, configurable design space is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growing need for domain-specific SoCs in SiFive's focus markets. The migration of deep learning to the edge and endpoint for both consumer and industrial devices requires new designs that SiFive's innovation and expertise can rapidly and easily provide."

Ching has a deep background in technology and semiconductor sales, strategy and IP, bringing more than 20 years of sales and strategy leadership experience to SiFive. Ching worked at Arm for 17 years, swiftly progressing through prominent executive roles, advancing to senior vice president of commercial strategic development. Ching also has served as a board advisor to companies in the AI, eMobilty and semiconductor spaces across the globe, and has served as Principal at Hoko Consulting.

"We're pleased to add Stuart to our executive team to further drive our sales and revenue operations as part of SiFive's hypergrowth," said Naveed Sherwani, President and CEO of SiFive. "Stuart's proven acumen and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in propelling SiFive's business growth. As we deepen our presence in deep learning from the data center attach to edge, endpoint, automotive, industrial & consumer IoT. I'm confident Stuart's experience and drive will bring success."

Ching holds a Bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom, and is a graduate of the Stanford University Executive Program.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

