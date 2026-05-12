SiFly Launches DronePort, a Multi-Drone Infrastructure Platform with 5x the Coverage at Up to 10x Lower Cost

A new infrastructure model built for regional coverage, not point deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFly Aviation today announced DronePort, an infrastructure platform that runs regional, multi-drone operations from a single system — replacing the limitations of traditional dock-based deployments.

For years, scaling drone operations has meant adding more docks. Each aircraft needed its own fixed location — fragmenting coverage, driving up costs, and leaving infrastructure that couldn't keep pace with real-world demand.

DronePort is a new model for drone deployment — supporting multiple aircraft, larger coverage areas, and persistent operations from a single node. Speed Speed

Working with drone teams across public safety, utilities, and enterprise operations, SiFly has seen the same pattern repeat: dock-based systems break down at scale.

DronePort replaces that model.

From Docks to Scalable Operations

A single DronePort supports multiple aircraft from one site, delivering broader coverage and faster response times. Compared to traditional dock-based systems, it provides 5x greater operational coverage per node at up to 10x lower deployment cost.

"We kept hearing the same thing from customers: drones create value, but scaling with docks gets expensive fast," said Brian Hinman, CEO of SiFly Aviation. "Aviation solved this with shared infrastructure. Airports support many aircraft, not just one. DronePort brings that same model to drone operations."

Built for Continuous, Regional Coverage

DronePort consolidates launch, recovery, charging, mission control, and maintenance into one system, enabling continuous operations without dense dock networks. And unlike fixed docks, it can be deployed where it's needed — supporting disaster response and dynamic mission environments.

Paired with the SiFly Q12 Long-Endurance Drone, each node covers significantly larger areas through multi-hour flight times and extended range, while rapid turnaround keeps aircraft continuously in the air. The result: persistent aerial coverage at a scale dock-based systems can't reach.

Designed for Real-World Operations

The model is especially powerful for Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs, where agencies can achieve jurisdiction-wide coverage with far fewer infrastructure nodes. It also fits linear and large-area operations across utilities, pipelines, rail, and agriculture — delivering continuous coverage without constant repositioning.

"This is the shift from tools to infrastructure," Hinman added. "We're redefining what scaled drone operations look like across public safety and critical industries."

SiFly is also introducing the DronePort Network Planner, a tool that lets teams model real-world deployments. Operators define a coverage area and mission parameters, then see how many drones and DronePorts they need — and how that compares to traditional dock-based approaches.

Preorders are now open, with initial deployments expected later this year.

About SiFly:

SiFly, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, delivers helicopter-like performance at drone economics through long-endurance, autonomous aerial systems. Its cloud-connected, US-made platforms enable persistent coverage for public safety, critical infrastructure inspection, and enterprise operations—unlocking faster response, broader coverage, and lower operating costs.

Discover more and request a demonstration at www.sifly.co.

Media Contact:

Taylor Vaughn

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SOURCE SiFly