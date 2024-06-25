Sift Raises $17.5M Series A to Propel the Future of Machine Innovation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift , the first unified observability platform for hardware sensor data, today announced it has raised $17.5 million in Series A funding led by GV (Google Ventures). This round brings Sift's total funding to $25 million and will be used to accelerate the development of its platform, expand its team, and support customers across the full hardware development lifecycle.

Sift's platform empowers engineers to ingest, analyze, and act on machine data in real-time, enabling them to accelerate development, conduct efficient reviews, and ensure reliable operation of complex machines. The company's customers include pioneers in aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, and transportation, such as Astranis, Astrolab, K2 Space, Mach Industries, Parallel Systems, and True Anomaly.

"At GV, we're always on the lookout for companies tackling critical challenges in industries undergoing rapid transformation. Sift is doing exactly that for the hardware innovation space," said Crystal Huang, General Partner at GV. "Their unified observability platform is the missing piece that leading machine builders need to turn troves of sensor data into actionable insights and accelerate development. We're excited to partner with the Sift team as they set a new standard for how groundbreaking hardware is developed and operated."

"The complexity of modern machines has outpaced the tools engineers use to build and operate them, leading to costly delays, preventable failures, and a ceiling on innovation," said Sift CEO and Co-Founder Karthik Gollapudi. "At Sift, our mission is to empower the pioneers building the future by providing them with the first observability platform purpose-built for hardware development. This funding will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap and provide even greater value to our customers as they push the boundaries of what's possible."

With the Series A funding, Sift will continue to scale its infrastructure, build out its manufacturing automation suite, enhance its platform with AI/ML capabilities, and deliver more ways for customers to identify and recover from anomalies quickly. The company will also expand its team across engineering, product, sales, and customer success.

Jeff Dexter, Sr. Director of Software at Astranis Space, shared "with Sift's advanced observability stack, we're automating much of the manual data review process to increase reliability while accelerating development. Their platform will be a critical tool in our mission to deliver reliable, cost-effective internet to those who need it most."

For more information about Sift and its unified observability platform, visit https://www.siftstack.com/ .

About Sift

Sift is the first unified observability platform for hardware sensor data, empowering engineers to accelerate development, conduct efficient reviews, and ensure reliable operation of complex machines. Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Sift is headquartered in El Segundo, CA. To learn more, visit https://www.siftstack.com/ .

