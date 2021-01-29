Sift, the Modern People Directory, Debuts New App to Enhance Microsoft Teams

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift, a modern people directory focused on humanizing and connecting enterprise organizations, announced today the availability of its enterprise software for Microsoft Teams. Sift's application brings critical people details into Teams to enrich remote collaboration and organizational understanding.

According to a recent Gallup poll , 58% of U.S. workers are working either fully or partially remote. With this rise in remote work, organizations have placed additional emphasis on strategic technology initiatives to improve collaboration. This integration comes as many businesses and organizations continue to grapple with the complexities of a remote-first workforce. Sift bridges the engagement gap for distributed workforces by demystifying enterprises and highlighting the humans behind the job titles.

"Organizational knowledge, like who does what and how to find them, is business-critical. It's also increasingly difficult to come by as workforces grow and become more distributed and remote," said Larry Angeli, CEO of Sift. "With Sift, that people knowledge is just a simple search away. We're delighted to join the Microsoft Teams environment to help organizations fuel the collaboration revolution by unlocking the power of their people."

Sift provides the ability to enrich employee profiles, develop a comprehensive employee directory search, and create a dynamic automated org chart all within Teams.

Sift's new Microsoft Teams application delivers exciting new capabilities into the Teams environment including,

Search for employees based on name, skill, location, interests, or education directly from the Teams search bar

Share Sift profiles with others via Teams chat

Access a comprehensive company-wide org chart

Sync directory information from Azure Active Directory with a standardized API

An added benefit with Sift is the ability to aggregate data from different systems like Microsoft Azure Active Directory and large HCM systems into a centralized and data-rich employee profile, ensuring the right information from the right systems is available for your people to use. This greatly reduces time from having to manually update employee directories and org charts.

As Director of Team Member Experience at Rock Central, Andy Picmann oversees key collaboration tools to ensure more than 20,000 team members at Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies can operate effectively in a remote-first workplace. "Microsoft Teams is an essential tool for our team members, and how we do the majority of our communicating internally. Having Sift – which is already heavily used at the company – directly integrated into Teams will significantly improve the way we collaborate with our teammates while also creating tighter, more personal bonds," said Picmann.

Mike Ammerlaan, senior director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. said, "Sift helps employees understand roles or personalities beyond just their job title and gives them the ability to explore and expand one's network within an organization. The Sift app for Teams helps employees to find, connect, and collaborate with each other in ways that are more natural."

Earlier this year Sift was accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program, which provides technology and business support for B2B startups to quickly scale within the Microsoft ecosystem. Sift and the new Sift Teams application are now available on Microsoft AppSource , an online marketplace providing tailored cloud-based business solutions. For more information, visit https://www.justsift.com/integrating-sift/with-microsoft-teams .

About Sift: Sift is the modern people directory for connected enterprises. Our powerfully simple people search, dynamic org charts, and rich employee profiles enable collaboration and problem solving across your entire organization. Sift integrates with existing HR data systems, collects additional information from team members and LinkedIn, and works as a stand-alone solution or embeds seamlessly into your intranet. Leverage the power of your workforce by making anyone and anything searchable. To learn more, visit www.justsift.com.

