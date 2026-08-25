Sifted Launches Projects, Letting Parcel Teams Build Custom Reporting with AI

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifted, the parcel intelligence company behind the SiftedAI platform, today announced the launch of Projects, a new capability within SiftedAI for building custom reporting with AI. Questions specific to a single network have historically required a data request or a spreadsheet built by hand. Projects removes that step. A client describes the analysis it needs in plain language, adjusts it in the same conversation, and keeps the result to return to later.

Within a project, standing instructions, reference files, conversations, and dashboards are grouped in one place. SiftedAI then retains the account structure, cost centers, naming conventions, and recurring questions across every session. Conversation outputs can be saved as charts, tables, and KPI views that refresh on demand and export to PDF or Excel. Projects can be shared across an organization or restricted to individual users.

"Our clients did not hire us to give them a place to do work. They hired us to get work done," said Shawn McCarrick, CEO of Sifted. "Projects is how that shows up day to day. A client defines what matters once, and SiftedAI carries it forward from there. The month-end analysis that used to take a full day is already assembled and current when the team opens it."

Projects is suited to custom reporting that recurs on a schedule rather than to one-off questions. Common applications include monthly cost reporting, carrier performance reviews, fuel surcharge trend analysis, accessorial tracking, SKU-level reporting, and returns summaries.

Availability

Projects is available now and is included with SiftedAI subscriptions. It will remain in beta for now while Sifted incorporates client feedback.

About Sifted

With 22 years in logistics intelligence, Sifted gives shippers clarity and control to optimize their entire parcel spend and operations. SiftedAI is an agentic platform that anticipates costs before they happen, pulling carrier data from accounts, systems, and spreadsheets, then normalizing every charge across every carrier so nothing slips through. It acts as an always-on logistics analyst that spots cost and service risks, models strategy changes, and recommends clear next steps, working like an extra team member without the added headcount.

For more information, please visit Sifted.com.

Media Contact:

Peyton Hiscocks

Sifted

Growth Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Sifted