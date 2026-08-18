SiftedAI is now available in the Claude connectors directory

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifted, the parcel intelligence company behind the SiftedAI platform, today announced that SiftedAI for Claude is now available in the Claude connectors directory. Sifted clients can connect their SiftedAI account to Claude directly from the directory, making Sifted one of the first providers to offer its parcel intelligence through Anthropic's curated connector library.

Sifted's MCP server was already available to clients, but it required manual configuration. That step is now gone. SiftedAI for Claude now appears alongside the other tools in the Claude directory, where users select it, authenticate with their SiftedAI credentials, and start asking questions about their parcel spend in the same window where they already work.

"Our clients are already working in Claude. Putting their parcel carrier data one click away, with no manual configuration, turns SiftedAI from a platform teams log into, into a tool that works with and for them every day," said Shawn McCarrick, CEO of Sifted

What SiftedAI for Claude Does

SiftedAI for Claude helps teams analyze and control parcel shipping costs using their carrier data. It analyzes invoices, performance metrics, and fees to surface insights about spend, service levels, and cost drivers.

Users can ask questions and get structured answers, visuals, and recommendations. Teams across finance, operations, and logistics use it to identify billing issues, compare carrier performance and run what-if scenarios.

Questions clients can bring to SiftedAI for Claude include:

Analyze shipping spend trends and anomalies : "What drove my carrier spend to be higher in February vs. January?"

: "What drove my carrier spend to be higher in February vs. January?" Evaluate and compare performance metrics : "How did my UPS and FedEx on-time delivery performance compare last month?"

: "How did my UPS and FedEx on-time delivery performance compare last month?" Uncover cost savings opportunities : "I need to reduce my shipping costs by 5%. Based on my shipping data, what are some options to get costs down?"

: "I need to reduce my shipping costs by 5%. Based on my shipping data, what are some options to get costs down?" Test carrier or service type adjustments : "What would the cost impact be if I moved all my express shipments over to FedEx?"

: "What would the cost impact be if I moved all my express shipments over to FedEx?" Create custom visualizations of shipping data: "Create a bar chart outlining my top 10 accessorials last month."

Availability

SiftedAI for Claude is available now in the Claude connectors directory. An active SiftedAI account is required to use it.

What's Next

For McCarrick, the directory listing is a step toward a larger shift in how business software gets used.

"The future isn't logging into a dozen products to get through a day's work. It's asking for what you need in one place and having the right agents go do it. Parcel is a complicated, expensive piece of that, and we intend to be the trained source of truth shippers' use that brings the process knowledge and domain expertise they need to manage their business and control costs."

About Sifted

With 22 years in logistics intelligence, Sifted gives shippers clarity and control to optimize their entire parcel spend and operations. SiftedAI is an agentic platform that anticipates costs before they happen, pulling carrier data from accounts, systems, and spreadsheets, then normalizing every charge across every carrier so nothing slips through. It acts as an always-on logistics analyst that spots cost and service risks, models strategy changes, and recommends clear next steps, working like an extra team member without the added headcount.

For more information, please visit Sifted.com and follow Sifted on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Peyton Hiscocks

Sifted

Growth Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Sifted