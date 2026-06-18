Sifted Wins "Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award" in 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifted, the leader in parcel spend management powered by Logistics Intelligence technology, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award" in the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

SupplyTech Breakthrough Award 2026 - Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award

The recognition highlights SiftedAI Copilot, branded as "your always-on logistics analyst." Built on an agentic AI architecture, SiftedAI Copilot continuously monitors a shipper's parcel operation in the background, detects anomalies and cost drivers, and recommends the next best action. This shifts AI's role from reactive assistant to proactive analyst, a meaningful architectural step beyond the prompt-and-response paradigm that dominates the market today.

Logistics teams under pressure to reduce parcel costs are increasingly turning to general-purpose AI tools for quick answers, but doing so introduces real governance, accuracy and domain-expertise risks. Inputting proprietary shipping data, carrier contract terms or cost structures into a public AI model risks violating internal data policies and carrier agreements. General-purpose models are also optimized to produce fluent, confident responses rather than verifiably accurate ones, and they lack the domain context required to interpret nuances such as dimensional weight billing, accessorial creep or contract tier dynamics that determine whether a logistics insight is actionable or noise.

SiftedAI Copilot was designed to eliminate each weakness at the architectural level. Client data never leaves the SiftedAI platform and is not used to train external models. The system is grounded in each client's own normalized shipping data, and is transparent about uncertainty, transparently escalating to Sifted's logistics experts when confidence is low. Logistics-trained from the ground up, SiftedAI Copilot answers questions such as "Why did my cost per package increase last quarter?" in seconds and enables finance and operations leaders to model savings scenarios conversationally without exporting data or engaging an analyst.

"The supply chain technology market is flooded with AI claims, but most amount to a general-purpose language model wrapped in a new interface, pointed at logistics data it was never trained to understand," said Shawn McCarrick, CEO of Sifted. "SiftedAI Copilot is built on a fundamentally different premise: purpose-built for logistics, grounded in each client's own data, and designed to plan, reason and execute multi-step analysis autonomously. Recognition from SupplyTech Breakthrough as our 2026 Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award affirms what our team is building, and what our clients are now able to do because of it."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"General-purpose AI tools weren't built for the realities of parcel logistics, where governance, accuracy and domain context determine whether an insight is actionable or actively misleading," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "Sifted took a different approach with SiftedAI Copilot, building agentic AI that is purpose-built for logistics, grounded in each client's own data, and architected for the data security and domain rigor that enterprise shippers actually require. We are proud to recognize Sifted as our 2026 Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award winner."

As parcel shippers face mounting cost pressures and a steady stream of carrier changes, Sifted continues to expand the SiftedAI platform and its agentic AI capabilities, helping logistics teams move from reactive reporting to autonomous, data-grounded action.

About Sifted

Sifted develops AI-native logistics intelligence technology that continuously analyzes and optimizes shipping performance across complex, multi-carrier environments. The SiftedAI platform combines machine learning with deep logistics expertise to help shippers control costs, improve service, and automate operational work. Trusted by parcel shippers for more than 20 years, Sifted empowers smarter decisions with insights that drive action. For more information, please visit Sifted.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain and logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

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Sifted

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SOURCE Sifted