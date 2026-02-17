Sifted Launches SiftedAI Copilot, an Agentic AI Platform Overlay Delivering Autonomous Logistics Intelligence

SiftedAI Copilot — "Your Always-On Logistics Analyst"

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifted , the leader in parcel spend management powered by Logistics Intelligence technology, today announced the launch of SiftedAI Copilot , an enterprise-grade, agentic AI overlay that transforms how parcel shippers manage cost, performance, and carrier strategy.

Branded as "your always-on logistics analyst," SiftedAI Copilot delivers secure, logistics-trained intelligence through natural language interaction, simulation-based decision support, and autonomous monitoring across the SiftedAI platform. Instead of logging in to analyze data, logistics teams now have an AI-powered assistant that continuously works alongside them.

For parcel shippers navigating today's cost pressures while planning for future growth, SiftedAI Copilot delivers clarity in complexity. As carrier pricing shifts, margins tighten, and operational demands increase, SiftedAI Copilot combines logistics-trained intelligence with deep industry expertise to empower shippers to make bigger, smarter shipping decisions—ones they can make confidently, securely, and at scale.

"SiftedAI Copilot represents a major leap forward in how logistics teams work," said Shawn McCarrick, CEO of Sifted. "It doesn't just answer questions, it understands shipping, reasons through complex tradeoffs, and recommends the next best move. Copilot surfaces hidden cost drivers, models savings opportunities, and escalates to human experts when needed, all while ensuring client data stays secure in the SiftedAI platform."

Why SiftedAI Copilot is Different

Traditional large language models (LLMs) present risks when used for business decisions, including governance and carrier policy conflicts, hallucinations, and lack of domain expertise. SiftedAI Copilot is purpose-built for logistics and designed for enterprise trust.

Key differentiators include:

Data never leaves the platform . Client data remains fully contained within the SiftedAI environment and is never used to train external models.

. Client data remains fully contained within the SiftedAI environment and is never used to train external models. Grounded intelligence with human escalation . SiftedAI Copilot provides verifiable, data-backed answers and transparently escalates uncertain scenarios to Sifted's logistics experts.

. SiftedAI Copilot provides verifiable, data-backed answers and transparently escalates uncertain scenarios to Sifted's logistics experts. Logistics-trained intelligence. Built on Sifted's machine learning foundation and normalized shipment data, SiftedAI Copilot produces recommendations grounded in real shipping behavior.

"Shippers are excited about AI, but they're equally concerned about governance, accuracy, and protecting their data," added McCarrick. "SiftedAI Copilot was built from the ground up for enterprise logistics environments. It delivers trusted, explainable intelligence within a secure framework, so teams can move faster without sacrificing control or compliance."

How SiftedAI Copilot Works

SiftedAI Copilot is being introduced through a phased, layered approach:

Copilot Assist (Available Now): A natural language interface that enables users to ask questions about shipping performance and receive clear, data-driven answers—such as, " Why did my parcel costs increase in Q4? "

A natural language interface that enables users to ask questions about shipping performance and receive clear, data-driven answers—such as, " " Auto Copilot (Coming Next) : Autonomous monitoring that continuously analyzes shipment and spend data to surface material cost-per-package increases, unusual patterns, and out-of-norm behavior—such as unexpected surcharge growth or service-level drift—alerting shippers to what matters most without requiring user prompts.

: Autonomous monitoring that continuously analyzes shipment and spend data to surface material cost-per-package increases, unusual patterns, and out-of-norm behavior—such as unexpected surcharge growth or service-level drift—alerting shippers to what matters most without requiring user prompts. Copilot Simulation (Phase 3): Simulation-based modeling that enables clients to test goals and strategies such as cost-reduction targets, service-level changes, and carrier-mix optimization using contract data and service guides.

Driving Real Operational Value

Designed to go beyond dashboards and reporting, SiftedAI Copilot uses agentic capabilities to plan, reason, and execute multi-step analysis. It identifies cost leakage, such as residential surcharge growth or service-level misalignment, automates processes like GL coding and invoice analysis, and continuously monitors carrier compliance.

The result: improved labor productivity, lower total landed cost, and faster, more confident parcel shipping decisions.

"This is the future of autonomous logistics," McCarrick said. "We're moving from insight and delivery to intelligent action. SiftedAI Copilot doesn't just inform decisions—it continuously works alongside our clients to uncover opportunity, reduce waste, and drive measurable financial impact at scale."

Parcel shippers ready to move from reactive reporting to autonomous logistics intelligence can learn more about SiftedAI Copilot or request a personalized demo by visiting Sifted.com .

About Sifted

Sifted develops AI-native logistics intelligence technology that continuously analyzes and optimizes shipping performance across complex, multi-carrier environments. The SiftedAI platform combines machine learning with deep logistics expertise to help shippers control costs, improve service, and automate operational work. Trusted by parcel shippers for more than 20 years, Sifted empowers smarter decisions with insights that drive action.

For more information, please visit Sifted.com and follow Sifted on LinkedIn .

