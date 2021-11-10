Sifted Partners with Cameo for Business to Bring Celebrity Experiences to its Virtual Team-Building Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifted , the employee engagement platform serving Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups, has announced its partnership with Cameo for Business , Cameo's B2B platform for marketing and events, bringing top celebrities to its virtual team-building experiences this holiday season.

The Sifted x Cameo for Business collaboration strengthens employee and employer relationships through elevated virtual experiences that provide high-impact opportunities for team members to connect in virtual, office or hybrid settings. The partnership enables remote workforces to enjoy expert-led team-building experiences with a custom-recorded message or a virtual drop-in from a celebrity available on Cameo's platform. In providing consistent and employee engagement opportunities, Sifted clients can maintain the culture they have worked hard to build, regardless of employees' location.

"When COVID hit, we learned that companies weren't just missing our food, they were missing the experience created through food. At the core, we are an experience brand. That's when we created our virtual team-building experiences, which have become a critical tool for companies as they engage their remote workforces," said Jess Legge, CEO of Sifted. "Our strategic partnership with Cameo further amplifies the impact of our virtual employee engagements and positions our clients as top destination workplaces, offering maximum ROI for their culture programs and retention strategies."

Since 2015, Sifted has served over one million meals across the United States to companies ranging in size from 20 to 1,000+. In response to the COVID pandemic and the need to engage with a fully remote workforce, Sifted launched a new service line geared toward providing one-of-a-kind virtual experiences, paired with experience kits delivered directly to employee's doorsteps.

As companies fully embrace the future of a flexible workplace, Sifted has become a comprehensive employee engagement partner, offering both in-office catering services and an extensive portfolio of engaging virtual experiences for distributed teams.

To learn more about the Sifted and Cameo for Business partnership, visit https://sifted.co/pages/party-with-celebrities .

About Sifted

Founded in 2015, Sifted is the employee engagement partner to Fortune 500s and the nation's fastest-growing companies. Harnessing behavioral science and data analytics, Sifted creates high-impact team-building experiences for in-person and distributed teams. From recurring chef-made meals prepared by Sifted's in-house team of chefs to engaging virtual team experiences, Sifted is the only national end-to-end provider of workplace culture programs. As a bootstrapped, high traction startup, Sifted has grown to six cities and provided over 1 million employee experiences across the U.S. To learn more, visit sifted.co .

