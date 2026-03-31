Sifted Launches 3PL Brand Management to Help Logistics Providers Maximize Profitability and Deliver Transparent Client Experiences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifted, the leader in parcel spend management powered by Logistics Intelligence technology, today announced the launch of 3PL Brand Management, a new solution within the SiftedAI platform. It is designed to help third-party logistics providers (3PLs) gain precise control over brand-level profitability, automate complex billing workflows, and deliver transparent, client-ready insights at scale.

As 3PLs expand their customer portfolios, they face increasing operational and financial complexity. Disconnected data across carrier invoices, manifests, and client billing systems makes it difficult to measure profitability by brand accurately, while slow pricing workflows, manual invoicing, and growing client demands for transparency create friction across the business.

3PL Brand Management addresses these challenges by transforming fragmented shipping and financial data into a unified, intelligent system that enables 3PLs to segment, analyze, and optimize brand-level economics with speed and precision.

"3PLs are managing more brands, more complexity, and more pressure on margins than ever before," said Shawn McCarrick, CEO of Sifted. "3PL Brand Management gives logistics providers the control and visibility they've been missing. It enables them to understand true profitability by brand, automate billing with confidence, and deliver the transparency their customers expect without compromising their margins."

A Better Way to Manage Multi-Brand Logistics Operations

Traditional tools force 3PLs to rely on spreadsheets, rigid markup structures, or disconnected systems that fail to capture the full picture. These limitations often result in margin leakage, billing inefficiencies, and lost business opportunities.

3PL Brand Management takes a data-driven approach to solve these challenges:

True Brand-Level Profit Visibility: Automatically segment shipments and invoice data by brand using configurable logic such as account number or GL code—producing accurate insight into which customers and services drive profit.

Automatically segment shipments and invoice data by brand using configurable logic such as account number or GL code—producing accurate insight into which customers and services drive profit. Margin Intelligence Built for Complexity: Apply dynamic markups across services, zones, weights, and accessorials to protect margins as carrier rates and cost structures change.

Apply dynamic markups across services, zones, weights, and accessorials to protect margins as carrier rates and cost structures change. Transparent Brand-Safe Invoicing: Deliver detailed, client-ready invoices with full shipment visibility—without exposing sensitive markup logic or internal pricing strategies.

Deliver detailed, client-ready invoices with full shipment visibility—without exposing sensitive markup logic or internal pricing strategies. Faster Data-Driven Growth: Generate customized pricing proposals using real shipping data and optimized network insights, accelerating sales cycles and improving win rates.

Generate customized pricing proposals using real shipping data and optimized network insights, accelerating sales cycles and improving win rates. Embedded Client Experience: Provide a white-labeled platform where brands can access shipment data, spend, and performance metrics—reducing operational lift while meeting rising transparency expectations.

By centralizing data and automating key processes, SiftedAI enables 3PLs to eliminate manual invoicing and reporting, reduce billing errors, strengthen client relationships, and confidently scale multi-brand operations.

Availability

3PL Brand Management is now available within the SiftedAI platform. To learn more or request a demo, visit Sifted.com.

About Sifted

Sifted develops AI-native logistics intelligence technology that continuously analyzes and optimizes shipping performance across complex, multi-carrier environments. The SiftedAI platform combines agentic AI with deep logistics expertise to help shippers and 3PLs control costs, improve service, and automate operational work. Trusted for more than 20 years, Sifted helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets and manual reporting with always-on intelligence that supports smarter transportation decisions.

For more information, please visit Sifted.com and follow Sifted on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Katelin Ross

Sifted

Communications Specialist

913-933-3654

[email protected]

SOURCE Sifted