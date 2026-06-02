SiftedAI turns parcel cost monitoring from reactive to automatic

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiftedAI, the leading logistics intelligence platform trusted by thousands of businesses, today announced the availability of Actions & Alerts within SiftedAI Copilot, an agentic AI platform for parcel shipping management that runs analyses, pulls the data it needs, and surfaces what requires attention without waiting to be asked. The new capability automates recurring shipping analysis and sends proactive notifications when costs shift, giving logistics teams a clear view of what's changing before it hits the bottom line.

Parcel cost management has long been a reactive discipline. By the time a team reviews spend, the cost has already happened. U.S. shipping expenses have risen nearly 40% over the past five years, according to FreightWaves, and major carriers like UPS and FedEx executed 15 or more mid-cycle increases in 2025, with 8 recorded in 2026 to date, based on Sifted's tracking of rate announcements. In this environment, post-invoice audits are no longer enough. The teams that successfully protect their margins are the ones monitoring costs continuously.

SiftedAI Copilot ingests these announcements as they are published and models how each fee change will affect a client's specific account before it takes effect, giving teams advance visibility instead of after-the-fact surprises.

The added capability of Actions & Alerts now makes that continuous monitoring automatic. Users choose what to track, set a cadence (daily, weekly, or monthly), and apply an optional threshold so notifications fire only when something needs attention. From there, SiftedAI Copilot decides which data to pull, which analytical models to apply, and how to assemble the result, executing each scheduled run on its own with no manual setup required.

"Parcel costs don't wait for your reporting cycle, and neither should your team," said Shawn McCarrick, CEO of Sifted. "Actions & Alerts puts the right information in front of the right person at the right time, so logistics teams can get ahead of cost changes instead of reacting to them."

Common configurations used by SiftedAI clients include:

Accessorial charge monitoring that flags oversize and overmax fees, fuel surcharges, additional handling, address corrections, residential surcharges, intercept fees, and other charges that quietly inflate parcel spend.

that flags oversize and overmax fees, fuel surcharges, additional handling, address corrections, residential surcharges, intercept fees, and other charges that quietly inflate parcel spend. Weekly carrier scorecards that flag performance shifts, giving procurement and operations teams a shared baseline for carrier conversations.

that flag performance shifts, giving procurement and operations teams a shared baseline for carrier conversations. Monthly executive summaries that capture total spend, total packages, cost per package, on-time delivery rate, top three accessorial charges, and key changes from the prior month, giving leadership a single view of how shipping is trending.

that capture total spend, total packages, cost per package, on-time delivery rate, top three accessorial charges, and key changes from the prior month, giving leadership a single view of how shipping is trending. Cost-per-package spike alerts that trigger only when increases exceed a user-defined threshold, cutting through the noise to surface anomalies that matter.

that trigger only when increases exceed a user-defined threshold, cutting through the noise to surface anomalies that matter. Monthly fuel surcharge trend reports that break down spend by carrier and service type with a 12-month historical view, supporting both budget planning and contract negotiations.

Actions & Alerts marks the first release of the feature, with expanded functionality on the roadmap. Coming soon, Sifted will release persona-based alert templates, such as pre-built monitoring profiles tailored to common shipper types, giving new users a faster path to meaningful cost visibility from day one.

For logistics teams under pressure to do more with the same headcount, the operational impact is direct. Actions & Alerts removes the manual work of pulling reports, cross-referencing invoices, and chasing down anomalies after they've already affected the bottom line. When a cost threshold is crossed or carrier performance slips, the right person hears about it right away, along with the context to act. The result is a team that spends less time gathering information and more time using it.

About Sifted

With 22 years in logistics intelligence, Sifted gives shippers clarity and control to optimize their entire parcel spend and operations. SiftedAI is an agentic platform that anticipates costs before they happen, pulling carrier data from accounts, systems, and spreadsheets, then normalizing every charge across every carrier so nothing slips through. At the heart of the platform is SiftedAI Copilot, an always-on logistics analyst that spots cost and service risks, models strategy changes, and recommends clear next steps, working like an extra team member without the added headcount.

To learn more about Actions & Alerts and SiftedAI Copilot, visit Sifted.com.

Media Contact:

Katelin Ross

Sifted

913-933-3654

[email protected]

SOURCE Sifted