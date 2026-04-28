SIG announces expansion plan for its Querétaro plant to double production capacity in North America

SIG plans to gradually double the production capacity of its Querétaro plant by 2028.

The expansion is expected to create approximately 40 new direct jobs and increase production capacity from 1.5 to 3 billion packs per year, reinforcing SIG's nearshoring strategy and improving efficiency across the regional supply chain.

QUERÉTARO, Mexico, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG announced the expansion plan for its Querétaro plant as part of its growth strategy in Mexico and North America. The expansion plans include the implementation of new production lines and the integration of key processes to strengthen its operational capacity in the region.

SIG’s Querétaro plant operations SIG’s Querétaro plant

The announcement was made during an event attended by Mauricio Kuri González, Governor of the State of Querétaro; representatives from the local government, CANAINCA, CANILEC and the Consejo de la Comunicación, as well as SIG executives. The event reaffirmed the importance of this plan for the state's industrial development and the attraction of foreign investment.

The expansion plan consists of two phases: Phase I includes the addition of new production lines to increase installed capacity, while Phase II integrates strategic processes such as extrusion to generate economies of scale.

The project plan foresees the start of the expansion in 2026, with the incorporation of new finishing technologies, followed by the implementation of a new printing line in 2027. Phase II is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

With this expansion, our Querétaro plant would double its production capacity, increasing from 1.5 to 3 billion packs per year, strengthening its ability to respond to the growing demand in Mexico and North America.

"Mexico is key to SIG's growth in North America. With this plant expansion, we can double our production capacity and strengthen our operations to be more agile, efficient, and closer to our customers in the region," said Ricardo Rodríguez, President Americas at SIG.

The expansion will enable SIG to relocate some production processes currently carried out in Europe to Mexico, advancing its nearshoring strategy, reducing delivery times, and increasing flexibility to serve customers in the region, including leading food and beverage brands in Mexico, as well as clients in the United States.

Currently, 70% of the plant's production is destined for the Mexican market, while 30% is exported to the United States and Canada, consolidating Querétaro as a strategic manufacturing hub for North America.

In terms of job creation, the plant currently employs 254 people, and the expansion is expected to generate approximately 40 new direct jobs, strengthening the region's economic development.

Mexico remains a priority market within SIG's global strategy, serving as a key manufacturing and supply hub that strengthens regional competitiveness and supports the sustained growth of its customers.

For more information, please visit www.sig.biz and SIG Group's official social media channels.

About SIG

SIG is a leading provider of better packaging solutions — better for our customers, consumers, and the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton packs, bag-in-box and spouted pouch solutions, we collaborate with our customers to deliver food and beverage products to consumers around the world in an affordable, safe, and sustainable way.

Our technology and exceptional innovation capabilities enable us to offer integrated solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packaging, all designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Sustainability is fundamental to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The experience and expertise of our approximately 9,700 employees worldwide allow us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in more than 100 countries. In 2025, SIG produced approximately 54 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG holds an AAA ESG rating from MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating from EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, please visit www.sig.biz.

SOURCE SIG