SIG Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Investment Group (SIG) announced today its placement on the prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The independent American business magazine provides insight into the dynamic success of small businesses in the U.S. economy.

Sands Investment Group

The commercial real estate company was started in 2010, despite the economic downturn and turbulent economy. With a focus on relationships created by win-win deals, collaboration and transparency, SIG not only survived one of the worst economic crises but has thrived over the past decade, seeing consistent growth year over year during the past decade. This year alone, the company has doubled in size, building up a strong team to meet the needs of their clients. Winning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a testament that SIG is positioned for growth, even in a COVID market.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an honor we are very excited about," says SIG CEO Chris Sands. "Our company is rooted in the concept of overcoming any obstacles in front of us. We founded the company in 2010 and have thrived in the face of hard times from the very beginning. We stay committed to investing in tomorrow and building for success well into the future."

Recognized industry-wide as an exceptional place to work, SIG is firmly committed to a close-knit, diverse work environment that supports employee growth through leadership. The company has created a complete training course for cultivating employee leadership.

"As we expand into new markets," says SIG Head of Recruiting Becca Rees, "we continue to take care that the culture we've worked so hard to build remains intact. Acting in the best interest of our employees and clients will always be our central focus."

Through continued investment in talent, training and technology, Ryan Passe, Vice President of Operations, sets his sites on the future. "Businesses need to be prepared for tomorrow, and by properly scaling our platforms and operations," he says, "SIG has been able to, and will continue to, thrive as we grow across the country and into new markets."

The company has successfully advised clients through uncertainty. With their first-hand experience of success through market lows, SIG leadership has helped clients make strategic business decisions for growth based on timing guided by expert insight and a highly specialized brokerage contingency.

About Sands Investment Group

What started as a husband/wife duo in 2010 has expanded to include more than 100 employees with six different offices and handling over $800 million in active inventory for clients nationwide. SIG is an NNN (triple-Net) leader that has also earned recognition as CoStar's Power Broker Top Firm Award, South Carolina's Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies, National Real Estate Investor Top Broker and Real Estate Forum's list of fastest-growing commercial real estate companies.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Sands Investment Group

Related Links

https://signnn.com

