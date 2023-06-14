Sig Sauer Sued by Retired Philadelphia Police Lieutenant/SWAT Member Seriously Wounded by His "Dangerously Defective" P320 Pistol the Company Failed to Recall

News provided by

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C.

14 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

SCRANTON, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A negligence and product liability lawsuit seeking compensatory and  punitive damages has been filed in federal court against gunmaker Sig Sauer by a retired Philadelphia police SWAT  member who was seriously wounded last year when his "dangerously defective" P320 pistol "drop-fired" without  his hand on the weapon. The complaint was filed yesterday on behalf of police Lieutenant James Hall (Ret.) by attorneys  from  Saltz  Mongeluzzi  Bendesky. The law firm now represents more than 85 Sig Sauer P320 victims/plaintiffs across the country. 

Continue Reading
Lt. James Hall (Ret.)
Lt. James Hall (Ret.)

Sig Sauer was allegedly aware that its P320  pistols were prone to "drop-firing", a defect causing a dropped gun to fire, resulting in devastating injuries. At that point, Sig Sauer faced a crucial corporate decision:  whether to issue a recall of the weapons to alert customers of the defect and remove them from the market. The complaint (Hall v. Sig Sauer, Inc. / US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 3:23-cv-00978-KM) alleges that Sig Sauer decided not to issue a recall, leaving customers throughout  the country, and their families, friends, and the public, at risk of the known hazard.

Sig Sauer instead issued what it termed a "Voluntary Upgrade", where customers could return their P320s for company-modified versions.  Despite identifying the drop-fire hazard and redesigning the weapon, Sig Sauer astonishingly told  its customers the P320 was still safe in its current configuration and design. It is believed that less than 10% of P320 owners opted for the "Voluntary Upgrade." Pre-suit investigation revealed that many users, including Lt. Hall, did not know about the "Voluntary Upgrade" notice, and those that did were misled by Sig Sauer into believing the upgrade was not necessary.

Lt. Hall, a Schuylkill County resident, is a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force who specialized in SWAT tactical operations. He has always greatly respected firearms safety and purchased the P320 because he thought the gun would protect him, not endanger him. His incident occurred  when the gun fell from his waist to the ground and discharged a bullet that  struck his upper right arm and shoulder, shattering his bones. He  was  rushed emergently to the hospital, and spent the next 63 days in medical facilities fighting  for his life. He underwent several surgeries and developed serious infections in and around the surgical sites and gunshot wounds. Tragically, there are still eight bullet fragments in his surgically repaired shoulder that may never be able to be removed.  

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorney Robert W. Zimmerman, said following the filing, "Lt. Hall dedicated  his life to protecting and serving his community. He retired with honor, and like many retired law  enforcement officers, purchased a pistol for personal protection. Tragically, Sig Sauer left a minefield of  defective guns in our communities rather than issuing a safety recall of the weapon when it learned of the dangers. We have seen again and again that Sig Sauer failed to act to protect the many law enforcement  officers, federal agents and civilians that have been victimized by the P320. This case is another stark  reminder that inaction has consequences." 

Attorney Larry Bendesky, of SMB, noted the latest filing comes on the heels of the two mass action filings by his firm against Sig Sauer on behalf of 40 un-commanded gunshot victims across the country. "Sig Sauer was aware of the  danger the P320 posed to users through drop-fires. Customers trusted that Sig Sauer would deliver a safe product that would keep them safe, yet Lt. Hall and others were left endangered by this gun." 

Incredibly, Sig Sauer continues to defiantly assert that somehow the owners-victims – their customers – are responsible for getting shot. We intend to prove that Sig Sauer's inadequate design has caused these  tragedies."

The complaint states, "Sig Sauer manufactures the only single-action pistols on the market that are not equipped with any form of external manual safety."   

Besides a copy of the newly-filed lawsuit, additional related information on the Sig Sauer litigation – and  the gun's troubled history - can be found at www.smbb.com/SigSauer. 

CONTACT: Robert W. Zimmerman/ [email protected]  / 215-575-3898; or Steph Rosenfeld/[email protected]/ 215-514-4101

SOURCE Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C.

Also from this source

LEADING NATIONAL BUILDING COLLAPSE ATTORNEYS AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS CATASTROPHIC DAVENPORT, IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE

FAMILY OF WORKER KILLED IN R. M. PALMER CANDY PLANT EXPLOSION FILES FIRST WRONGFUL DEATH, NEGLIGENCE LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COMPANY AND ITS GAS SUPPLIERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.