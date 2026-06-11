SIG SAUER to Highlight Global Defense Innovation at Eurosatory

Premier firearms manufacturer to showcase its broad range of combat-proven

capabilities at major international defense exhibition

NEWINGTON, N.H., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, will showcase its premier military product lineup at the Eurosatory defense and security exhibition in Paris June 15 – 19.

SIG SAUER and its team of experts will highlight the company's defense technology and capabilities, ranging from world-class firearms to the most advanced drone and remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS).

"Our team is proud to design, manufacture, and deliver the latest technology and products to our partners and customers around the world," said Paul Strebel, Managing Director, Global Defense Sales, Europe. "We are uniquely positioned with a fully integrated portfolio of modern technologies for today's battlefield, and we look forward to sharing the latest SIG SAUER lineup with military leadership and decision-makers at Eurosatory."

In addition to serving as the official handgun provider to all branches of the U.S. military and delivering America's Next Generation Squad Weapon program, SIG SAUER has a global presence in more than 90 countries, across North America, Europe, Central America, Asia and Africa, and is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world.

SIG SAUER product experts will share at the exhibition the latest product specifications from the SIG lineup of handguns, rifles, machine guns, suppressors, drones, RCWS, optics, and ammunition. SIG SAUER is exhibiting in Hall 6 at Stand #D26.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote-controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER Inc. has evolved and thrived by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.