SIGA Launches Process-Oriented OT Cybersecurity Solutions Suite

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGA, a leading OT cybersecurity solution provider, announces the launch of SigaML2, a Multi-Layer Machine Learning Process-Oriented OT Cybersecurity suite designed to provide CISOs with early alerts and critical Incident Response (IR) tools for OT cyber-attack management.

The release of this new product suite addresses the growing threat of OT cyberattacks and the lack of tools for decision-making and containment once a breach occurs.

SigaML2 introduces SigaGuardX, a first-of-its-kind OT cybersecurity multi-level software guardian. SigaGuardX utilizes sophisticated AI/ML algorithms, drawing on data collected from various sources, including SIGA ecosystem partners and SigaGuard readings, to provide valuable tools and insights for CISOs.

SigaML2 also leverages SigaGuard, a field-proven, deep-tech OT cybersecurity hardware sensor that provides fully trusted Level 0 visibility. It identifies attacks that would otherwise go unnoticed by monitoring electrical signals, enabling 100% reliable detection capabilities.

The new SigaGuardX includes the proprietary S-PAS tool, which helps CISOs train both cybersecurity and operational teams, preparing them for real OT cyber-attacks by safely simulating attack scenarios.

Speaking at the ICS Cybersecurity Conference in Atlanta, CEO Amir Samoiloff said: "Cyber attackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and a successful OT cyber breach should now be considered inevitable. SIGA provides essential tools to CISOs, detecting OT cyber-attacks that would otherwise remain undetected. Our solution offers an OT Decision Support System (OT_DSS) for managing cyberattacks and includes an embedded attack simulator to help teams train and better prepare for all scenarios."

As part of this groundbreaking launch, SIGA is introducing the Early Adopter Program. This program invites forward-thinking organizations and industry leaders to collaborate closely with us throughout the mission lifecycle. Through inclusive and equitable engagement, SIGA aims to focus its innovation on OT cybersecurity pain points, ensuring that its Process-Oriented Cybersecurity solution effectively helps OT CISOs protect their organizations from future attacks.

SIGA provides Process-Oriented OT Cybersecurity solutions, enabling real-time decision-making for managing all Incident Response phases of an OT cyberattack, including Detection, Containment, and Cyber Forensics. Unlike other solutions, SIGA detects all manifestations of a cyber-attack by offering an unfiltered view of all levels of OT cybersecurity, including Level Zero visibility.

Founded in 2014, SIGA serves global customers across multiple sectors, including oil & gas, utilities, data centers, and water.

Avi Nowitz

[email protected]

+972 54 652 2497

