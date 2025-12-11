SIGBEE AND TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT AND RETENTION

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has expanded its partnership with SigBee, a leading provider of employee engagement and workforce health technology, following a successful pilot that began in 2024. The long-term strategic collaboration supports TDOC's continued progress in strengthening workforce retention, engagement, and culture.

Under the leadership of Heather Bennett Stanford, Chief Human Resources Officer and Assistant Commissioner, TDOC has achieved remarkable improvements in its workforce metrics:

29% decrease in overall officer vacancies, with multiple facilities cutting vacancies by half since February 2025





51.8% reduction in security augmentee program hours year over year





22.1% reduction in security overtime hours year over year





14% decrease in facility turnover since 2022

"These results reflect the incredible work of our HR team and facility managers," said AC Stanford. "With the support of Governor Lee's office and the TN General Assembly, we were able to make significant improvements in the overall salaries of all TDOC employees, which led to an increase in hiring and headcount. Even with this success, we know that hiring is only the first step — true retention depends on daily trust, communication, and leadership. SigBee's platform helps our managers stay connected and responsive to their teams."

SigBee's One-Minute Check-In platform delivers real-time insight into team health, helping leaders identify early signals of stress and engagement. The system enables organizations to respond quickly, strengthen relationships, and build cultures of trust and learning.

"Partnerships like this demonstrate what's possible when technology is aligned with purpose," said Alistair Deakin, CEO of SigBee. "TDOC's leadership shows that consistent attention to culture and engagement can deliver measurable operational results."

