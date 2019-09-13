SIGEF2019 in Tokyo to Shape a Smarter Future

This is the stance of SIGEF, a leading world forum on social innovation and global ethics, and the reason why "Together Shaping a Smarter Future" is the theme of its sixth edition. Its purpose is to promote private, public and citizen endeavors, in all areas of socio-economic activity, toward designing, developing and implementing smart environments, innovative solutions and devices that lead to that hopeful end.

The exploration and promotion of smart solutions has thus logically led Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good and Horyou Foundation organizers of SIGEF2019, to pick Tokyo, Japan, home of Smart-Tech if ever there was one, to be its venue.

In that respect, SIGEF2019 is set to tackle some of the most critical contemporary issues in plenary sessions dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Sustainable Lifestyle, Health Technologies, Smart Technology and Smart Cities, Sports for Good, Renewable Future Energy and Opening New Roads for Sustainability. Inspiring stakeholders, including world experts will share their most effective experiences and visions with a global online, offline and on the spot audience, while solutions will be proposed and strategies will be deliberated.

SIGEF2019 will be held on September 19 at the Tokyo Prince Hotel, after an opening reception conducted at the Swiss Residence of the Ambassador, on September 18. It will entail the active participation of an international array of government authorities, business executives, international organization representatives and academia, as well as representatives of civil society and a number of experts and proponents of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"SIGEF has always exposed innovative and stimulating discussions about the social, economic and technological opportunities and challenges that reflect the most important needs of our society. In 2019, our Horyou Change-Maker Community is proud to organize SIGEF in Tokyo to discuss feasible strategies to reach the Sustainable Development Goals and to build a fairer future for the next generations. We truly believe that, together, we can shape a Smarter Future for All," says Yonathan Parienti, Chairman of SIGEF Organizing Committee and Founder and CEO of Horyou.

Some of the confirmed SIGEF 2019 speakers include H.E Mr. Jean-François Paroz, Swiss Ambassador to Japan, Hon. Takuya Hirai, former Minister of Information Technology, Science and Innovation, Hon. Kenzo Fujisue, Member of the House of Councillors Japanese Parliament, Ms. Rebecca Shaw, Chief Scientist of WWF, visionary Artist Akira Hasegawa, Lifestyle model and influencer Ms. Lee Levi, Fintech innovator Mr. Roger Ver, Artificial Life Researcher Mr. Takashi Ikegami, Sustainability advocator Ms. Raquel Blanc, Vice President External Affairs Philip Morris International, Sports for Good advocator Mr. Saud Alsubaie, Director of Social Responsibility Department at Al Hilal Football Club, Women Empowerment Champion Ms. Yaye Soukeyna Toure, Innovator Dr. Hideto Tomabechi, Public Diplomacy Professor Dr. Nancy Snow, Robotic and Liver Surgeon Dr. Dmitri Alden, Mr. Magnus Magnusson, UNESCO's Director for Partnerships Social and Human Sciences (remote intervention), World Record owner of Jumping Box, Mr. Iketani Naoki, Social Entrepreneur Joseph Mercorella, CEO of Lumary and Mr. Masaya Mori, Global Head, Rakuten Institute of Technology Worldwide.

About SIGEF

The Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum – SIGEF – is an annual International event organized by Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good and Horyou Foundation. Its previous editions were in Geneva in 2014 & 2015, Marrakesh in 2016 (official side event of the United Nations Conference of the Parties – COP22), Astana in 2017 (concurring with the Future Energy International Expo 2017), and Singapore in 2018. SIGEF stages an exceptional line-up of world-renowned speakers and visionaries, while offering incomparable networking opportunities advocating for Social Impact, and Social Innovation, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Horyou

Horyou is the Social Network for Social Good. Through advocacy of technology, innovation and social entrepreneurship, it promotes meaningful and global interactions among its adherent organizations, members and personalities. With its platform, App, Spotlight, the first Global Social Currency for Impact, and HoryouToken, its digital currency for SociaI Inclusion based on the principle of Blockchain With a Purpose, Horyou helps transform positive ideas into concrete actions while building online and offline relationships.

