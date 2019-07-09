siggi's Announces A Robust Line Up Of Innovation For The Second Half Of 2019
Pioneer in Lower Sugar, High Protein Yogurt Introduces 4-Packs, Lactose Free Innovation, Cold Brew Coffee flavor, and Relaunches SIMPLE SIDES™
NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- siggi's, the maker of Icelandic yogurt with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar, announces today the introduction of several new items including: new 4-count multipacks, its first-ever Lactose Free line, new 4% coffee skyr made with cold brew and the renovation of the brand's wholesome snack line siggi's SIMPLE SIDES™. Offering consumers an even greater selection and variety of siggi's products, this delicious range of new items joins the beloved siggi's portfolio this summer:
- siggi's 4-count Multipacks celebrate a brand milestone by addressing the needs of siggi's frequent users, making it easier to purchase multiple cups. siggi's now provides fan-favorite flavors in new 2% milkfat 4-packs, offering added value to consumers and making shopping the yogurt aisle more convenient. Available in a 4-count of 4.4-ounce cups in three flavors— mixed berries, vanilla, and blueberry—for an SRP of $5.69.
- siggi's Lactose Free skyr maintains the brand's high protein, lower sugar promise in two delicious lactose-free options. Launching for those who are looking for great lactose-free yogurt options, these new whole milk varieties are ideal for enjoying by the spoonful or adding into favorite recipes. Plain has 18 grams of protein and only 5 grams of sugar per serving, while vanilla contains 17 grams of protein and only 11 grams of sugar per serving. Available in 24-ounce whole milk tubs in two flavors—plain and vanilla—for an SRP of $5.69.
- siggi's 4% Coffee skyr is the first coffee yogurt on the market to use arabica cold brew for an authentic coffee flavor. A uniquely delicious and creamy option, each whole milk cup boasts 13 grams of protein and only 8 grams of sugar per serving. Available in a 4.4-ounce cup for an SRP of $1.69.
- siggi's SIMPLE SIDES™, the only product in the category to offer yogurt with no-added-sugar mix-ins, is relaunching with the brand's 2% milkfat skyr to broaden the appeal and improve the ability to stir the yogurt with mix-ins. With the renovation, each cup is 200 calories or less and filled with 15-16 grams of protein and 10-12 grams of sugar, providing a nutritiously complete, all-in-one snack. Available in 5-ounce cups in four flavor combinations—vanilla & cinnamon yogurt with apples, almonds & oats, honey yogurt with dried figs & walnuts, vanilla yogurt with almonds & dried cherries, and vanilla yogurt with dried coconut & cacao nibs—for an SRP of $1.99.
"As a brand we're always looking to improve our offerings while staying true to our simple ingredients, lower sugar promise," said Siggi Hilmarsson, founder of siggi's. "We've now grown so much that launching a 4-pack makes sense as we have so many consumers who are buying multiple cups a week and this is a more convenient offering for them. We've also launched our Lactose Free line to reach our friends who are looking for lactose-free options. It's an exciting time for all of us at siggi's as we continue to expand the brand and grow the category, so we're very excited to introduce these new products to the market."
siggi's yogurts are available in retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.siggis.com.
About siggi's
siggi's dairy began in 2004 when Siggi Hilmarsson felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking. His mother sent him a recipe, and, with that, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Today, siggi's dairy makes rather delicious yogurt products with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar. True to Icelandic tradition, siggi's products do not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors, and they are made with milk from family farms that do not use growth hormones such as rBST. For more information about siggi's Icelandic yogurts and to find store locations, visit www.siggis.com.
