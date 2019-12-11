siggi's Launches Pioneering Plant-Based Product Line With More Protein Than Sugar

The launch of siggi's plant-based recipe comes after two years of development and fills key gaps consumers have desired from similar non-dairy products. The recipe contains 10 grams of protein, 8-9 grams of sugar per 5.3oz cup, is made with simple, recognizable ingredients, and features a thick and creamy texture. Launch flavors include vanilla cinnamon, mixed berries, raspberry, and mango.

The siggi's plant-based product line is made with a proprietary blend of coconut, macadamia, and pea protein. True to siggi's long-held commitment to lower sugar and simple ingredients, this innovation contains more protein than sugar in each cup and consumers will find a list of all-natural ingredients that can be easily pronounced.

"I am very excited to offer consumers a plant-based option of our popular products. Like our dairy products, our plant-based products are rich, creamy, lower in sugar, and higher in protein than what's available on the market today. Nearly 15 years ago, we started a low-sugar, simple ingredient revolution with our signature skyr, and now continue to deliver on that commitment in plant-based as well," said siggi's Founder and Chairman Siggi Hilmarsson.

"We are really excited to enter the plant-based segment and offer a truly unique product that delivers on what consumers have asked for," said siggi's President and CEO Carlos Altschul. "siggi's fans all over the country will recognize our classic creamy texture, not-too-sweet taste, lower sugar, and higher protein content. We are proud to continue to enhance the yogurt aisle through innovation."

siggi's dairy began in 2004 when Siggi Hilmarsson felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking. His mother sent him a recipe, and with that, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Today, siggi's makes truly delicious yogurt products with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar. True to Icelandic tradition, siggi's products do not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors, and they are made with milk from family farms that do not use growth hormones such as rBST. For more information about siggi's and to find store locations, visit www.siggis.com.

*On average, siggi's plant based flavored products have 1.6g sugar per oz., 1.9g protein per oz. compared to the leading flavored yogurt alternatives average of 2.9g sugar per oz., 0.6g protein per oz.

