SIGGRAPH 2024 Returns to Its Colorado Roots for the 51st Annual Conference Held Sunday, 28 July to Thursday, 1 August

DENVER, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2024 will soon descend upon Denver's Colorado Convention Center this summer, and this announcement marks a full circle moment. The SIGGRAPH concept came to fruition at The University of Colorado in Boulder, and 51 years later will return to the place where it all began. The SIGGRAPH community focuses on computer graphics and interactive techniques, which includes innovation and technological developments in the fields of animation, visualization, imaging, and art to name a few. This community consists of computer scientists, researchers, mathematicians, engineers, technologists, and artists who are all interested in how computer-generated images inform, inspire, and shape the world we live in. Registration for this world-renowned event opened Thursday, 28 March.

While SIGGRAPH was conceptualized in Boulder more than five decades ago, the event's return to Colorado from Sunday, 28 July to Thursday, 1 August, further amplifies Colorado as a national leader in the IT industry. According to the Colorado Technology Association's Colorado Tech Industry Report, Colorado has the seventh fastest IT industry growth rate in the nation, and in the next five years, Colorado IT employment growth is predicted to grow by 12%, the third highest predicted growth rate across the U.S.

"For the first time, we have the chance to go back to Colorado after a half century. It's a full circle to come back here, and I think that's really meaningful," SIGGRAPH 2024 Conference Chair Andres Burbano of the Open University of Catalonia said. "Computer graphics and interactive techniques are a constant presence in our everyday lives. Thanks to the phones in our pockets, we carry graphics with us on the go, impacting how we live, work, play, and travel, and this development reaches far beyond ourselves and our communities. It extends to how we interact with different levels of reality from the more intimate and personal to the global and public."

ACM SIGGRAPH presents two annual conferences attended by tens of thousands of industry experts. For the North American event, Virtual Access is available as well, allowing attendees to tune in from around the world. SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 will be held 3–6 December in Tokyo, Japan. These are considered the world's largest, most influential conferences on computer graphics and interactive techniques. Year after year, these conferences inspire progress through education and collaboration. Participants are offered unique opportunities for education and interaction with the best and brightest in the industry.

SIGGRAPH 2024 selecting Denver to host proves that the Mile High City is on the world's playing field when it comes to technology and computer graphics. The technology industry has a large impact on the Colorado economy. In 2021, the industry generated more than $76 billion in Gross State Product (GSP), accounting for 18% of the state's total economic output and accounted for 9% of Colorado's employment. Colorado proves to be setting the stage as a leader for technology in the nation.

"There are also several industries in Colorado that are important for SIGGRAPH, like creative industries, electronics, technology, and information. We know that there's a lot of movement around the aerospace industry, and there are aspects of computer graphics and applications of graphics to the aerospace industry. Colorado offers us an expanded view of the idea of computer graphics and interactive techniques," Burbano added.

SIGGRAPH 2024 offers a vast lineup of programs covering topics in the realms of arts and design, gaming and interactive, new technologies, production and animation, and research and education. As a contributor or an attendee, each plays an active role in building the desirable future of computer graphics and interactive techniques. There will be keynote presentations from the industry's brightest minds, an animation showcase at the Academy Award-qualifying Electronic Theater, various panels, an Educator's Forum, storytelling in the VR Theater, the Student Research Competition, and an Experience Hall full of immersive tech and the annual Art Gallery, and many more interactive opportunities.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2024

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2024, the 51st annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 28 July–1 August at the Colorado Convention Center, along with a Virtual Access option.

