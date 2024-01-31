SIGGRAPH 2024 Seeks Inventive, Imaginative Content for Next Age of Computer Graphics

News provided by

SIGGRAPH

31 Jan, 2024, 11:28 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After celebrating 50 years of SIGGRAPH conferences in August 2023, SIGGRAPH 2024 is at the precipice of the next half century of computer graphics and interactive techniques excellence. Returning to our origin state, SIGGRAPH 2024 will take place in the new location of Denver, where the latest advancements in technology and creativity will take center stage at the Colorado Convention Center, 28 July–1 August. Submissions are open for many programs, with the next program submission deadline closing 21 February. SIGGRAPH 2024 calls on artists, researchers, educators, and practitioners to submit conference content and play an integral role in building a desirable technological future.

Continue Reading
photo by Vib Soundrarajah © 2023 ACM SIGGRAPH
photo by Vib Soundrarajah © 2023 ACM SIGGRAPH

"SIGGRAPH is the premier international venue for computer graphics enthusiasts to unleash their inventiveness and showcase their work that is beyond our imaginations," SIGGRAPH 2024 Conference Chair Andres Burbano of Open University of Catalonia says. "SIGGRAPH contributors bring forth ideas, visions, and technologies that surpass our current imaginations but are poised to become the benchmark in five, 10, and 15 years. I am excited about the prospect of learning from the next generation of trailblazers who will make their debut this year in Denver."

SIGGRAPH 2024 marks the conference's return to Colorado for the first time since its inaugural year of 1974. Returning to SIGGRAPH's roots presents a unique opportunity to look ahead to the visions of the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques, be it the most esteemed scholarly research, exploring contemporary media art culture, airing the latest in animation on the big screen, or interacting with new realities in the Experience Hall. More details, plans, and conference content will be revealed in the coming months leading up to SIGGRAPH 2024.

That's not all that is new — SIGGRAPH's bright future includes the recent appointment of the SIGGRAPH 2026 Conference Chair. ACM SIGGRAPH selected Chris Redmann to lead the 53rd conference, taking place in Los Angeles. Redmann will follow SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair Ginger Alford and the conference's return to Vancouver, 10–14 August 2025. But first, let your imagination soar as you submit your most inventive ideas to SIGGRAPH 2024.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2024

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2024, the 51st annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 28 July–1 August at the Colorado Convention Center, along with a virtual access option.

SOURCE SIGGRAPH

Also from this source

50 Years of Innovation and Creativity in Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques Celebrated at SIGGRAPH 2023

50 Years of Innovation and Creativity in Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques Celebrated at SIGGRAPH 2023

SIGGRAPH 2023, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, marked its 50th year of breakthroughs and...
SIGGRAPH 2023 Conference Commemorates 50 Years of Innovations With Growth in Contributed Works and In-person Attendees

SIGGRAPH 2023 Conference Commemorates 50 Years of Innovations With Growth in Contributed Works and In-person Attendees

SIGGRAPH 2023, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, marks its 50th year of breakthroughs and...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.