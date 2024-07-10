SIGGRAPH 2024 Shapes the Future of Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques With Games, Immersive Technologies, and Cutting-Edge Technology Demos

The 51st annual conference sets the stage for attendees to tap into their imaginations, pursue creative engagement, and get a glimpse into the immersive future of gaming

DENVER, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2024 has pinpointed trends in the computer graphics industry for more than 50 years. From Sunday, 28 July to Thursday, 1 August 2024, the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques driving the multibillion-dollar gaming industry will be front and center at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The 51st annual conference embodies the goals of gaming, as both aim to build new worlds with the minds behind real-time graphics, art, and systems that foster human interactions and spectator experiences.

SIGGRAPH 2023 Real-Time Live!. Photo by Andreas Psaltis © 2023 ACM SIGGRAPH

Few industries have captivated the hearts and minds of people worldwide as much as the video game industry, which boasts 3.32 billion gamers, in the ever-evolving world of technology. Game creators continue to make strides with the latest advancements in graphics and visual technologies to related technologies for interactivity, augmented and mixed realities, and generative artificial intelligence (AI). These innovations will be showcased throughout SIGGRAPH 2024 with many programs that weave gaming into the mix including Talks; Courses like Natalya Tatarchuk's fan-favorite " Advances in Real-Time Rendering in Games Part 1 " and " Part 2 " which returns with a demonstration of state-of-the-art and production-proven rendering techniques for fast, interactive rendering of complex and engaging virtual worlds of video games; Panels, Appy Hour, the Immersive Pavilion , and Real-Time Live! .

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Real-Time Live! , which invites SIGGRAPH 2024 attendees to experience the connectivity and accessibility of real-time applications across industries in a spectacular live showcase. "With Real-Time Live! this year, we branched out and are incorporating a lot of different industries and applications," Emily Hsu, Real-Time Live! Chair, said. "Our goal is to showcase transformative technology in a variety of forms including game technology, real-time visualization, artist tools, live performances, or as real-world mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR) applications."

Hsu also commented on the event's uniqueness, "Real-Time Live! is an incredibly unique and anxiety-inducing showcase specific to SIGGRAPH. There are no slides and no pre-recorded videos. Whatever you are doing has to be run in real time in front of a live audience in six minutes or less. It crosses the whole spectrum of different industries that are doing real-time work. While gaming applications are definitely represented, there are a variety of showcases from universities, well-known companies, and small start-ups."

A few Real-Time Live! presentations focused on gaming include:

" MOVIN TRACIN' : Move Outside the Box " — MOVIN will unveil an innovative, AI-driven, real-time, free-body motion capture technology, utilizing a single LiDAR sensor for accurate 3D movement tracking. This demonstration redefines multiplayer gaming, showcasing seamless integration of dynamic, precise motion capture with a mere 0.1 second latency and automatic calibration, all compacted within MOVIN's advanced system.

" — MOVIN will unveil an innovative, AI-driven, real-time, free-body motion capture technology, utilizing a single LiDAR sensor for accurate 3D movement tracking. This demonstration redefines multiplayer gaming, showcasing seamless integration of dynamic, precise motion capture with a mere 0.1 second latency and automatic calibration, all compacted within MOVIN's advanced system. " Enhancing Narratives with SayMotion's text-to-3D animation and LLMs " — Deep Motion will make this presentation showcasing SayMotion, a generative AI text-to-3D animation platform that utilizes Large Motion Models and physics simulation to transform text descriptions into realistic 3D human motions for gaming, XR, and interactive media, addressing animation creation challenges with AI Inpainting and prompt optimization using a Large Language Model fine-tuned to motion data.

" — Deep Motion will make this presentation showcasing SayMotion, a generative AI text-to-3D animation platform that utilizes Large Motion Models and physics simulation to transform text descriptions into realistic 3D human motions for gaming, XR, and interactive media, addressing animation creation challenges with AI Inpainting and prompt optimization using a Large Language Model fine-tuned to motion data. " Revolutionizing VFX Production with Real-Time Volumetric Effects " — Zibra AI will present its ZibraVDB compression technology and Zibra Effects real-time simulation tools to demonstrate the capabilities of creating high-end volumetric visual effects in real-time scenarios on standard hardware to enhance game realism and streamline film production workflows.

In a SIGGRAPH Spotlight Podcast , Hsu commented, "We are world builders. We make and create stories, and there's always going to be a natural part that has to do with storytelling, and sometimes that also means transporting into new worlds. What's happening in the last several years and into the future is that it's becoming a little easier, more efficient, and more accessible so we can tell different kinds of stories that haven't been told before, and that people from anywhere can take technology and mold it and use it to build new worlds."

As for Real-Time Live!, Hsu noted that it's a showcase to help provide the audience with a sense of what's possible. Real-Time Live! was often thought of as the future — SIGGRAPH 2024 proves that real time is now, and it's everywhere.

With SIGGRAPH 2024 honing in on immersive storytelling, the Immersive Pavilion is another element the conference features. The team behind SIGGRAPH 2024 knows that immersive technologies and interactive techniques enhance how we interact and solve pragmatic needs for everyday life at work and at play. Those who step foot in the Immersive Pavilion experience the evolution of gaming, AR, virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), interactive projection mapping, multi-sensory technologies, and more.

"SIGGRAPH prides itself on being on the cutting edge. We always guarantee that everything attendees see, especially anything immersive, has elements they've never done and had no experience with before. So, it has that special novelty aspect," Derek Ham, SIGGRAPH 2024 Immersive Pavilion Chair, said.

"I'm very excited about the creators that are thinking about the future of playing from the audience's perspective to the players' perspective. When you look at gaming, you now have this platform where people can watch esports or gamers go at it person versus person, or team versus team. We haven't seen the immersive nature of that for a long time; it's usually looking at a laptop or screen. The immersive action of the activities and the content, that's the next level," Ham added.

The SIGGRAPH 2024 Immersive Pavilion serves as a place for contributors and participants to engage in critical discourse on the latest interactive breakthroughs and support for hybrid environments. This includes social experiences, games, and artistic expression. The Immersive Pavilion has sought work that reflects the exciting evolution of AR, VR, and MR, particularly in terms of interaction, showing unique features and how they are shaping the future. Eighty submissions came from academic, professional, and independent fronts, and 20 were selected.

A few installations focused on gaming include:

" MOFA: Multiplayer Onsite Fighting Arena " — Reality Design will present a game framework that uses HoloKit X headsets, exploring the design space of synchronous asymmetric bodily interplay in spontaneous collocated mixed reality. MOFA game prototypes like "The Ghost," "The Dragon," and "The Duel," inspired by fantastic fiction scenarios, demonstrate that the strategic involvement of non-headset-wearers significantly enhances social engagement.

" — Reality Design will present a game framework that uses HoloKit X headsets, exploring the design space of synchronous asymmetric bodily interplay in spontaneous collocated mixed reality. MOFA game prototypes like "The Ghost," "The Dragon," and "The Duel," inspired by fantastic fiction scenarios, demonstrate that the strategic involvement of non-headset-wearers significantly enhances social engagement. " Metapunch X: Combing Multidisplay and Exertion Interaction for Watching and Playing E-sports in Multiverse " — The National Taipei University of Technology will present Metapunch X, an encountered-type haptic feedback esports game that integrates exertion interaction in XR with multi display spectating. The game is designed as an asymmetric competition, utilizing an XR head-mounted display and a substitutional reality robot to create an immersive experience to the players and audiences.

" — The National Taipei University of Technology will present Metapunch X, an encountered-type haptic feedback esports game that integrates exertion interaction in XR with multi display spectating. The game is designed as an asymmetric competition, utilizing an XR head-mounted display and a substitutional reality robot to create an immersive experience to the players and audiences. " Reframe: Recording and Editing Character Motion in Virtual Reality " — Autodesk Research will present a live demo of creating lifelike 3D character animations in VR. Attendees will use a novel VR animation authoring interface to record and edit motion. The system utilizes advanced VR tracking to capture full-body motion, facial expressions, and hand gestures, coupled with an approachable intuitive editing interface.

"SIGGRAPH might be the only unique one in this space; it's like this bubble where it starts here, and then you see where these things go. And if you are the early adopter, you come to SIGGRAPH and follow this content to the more polished form. That's what I love about the rawness you see at SIGGRAPH," Ham added.

Learn more about how SIGGRAPH 2024 is shaping the future, building worlds, and pinpointing the trends of gaming with its games-focused programs by checking out the full program .

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2024

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2024 , the 51st annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 28 July–1 August at the Colorado Convention Center, along with a Virtual Access option.

SOURCE SIGGRAPH